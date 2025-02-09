Super Bowl 59 is on tap for Sunday, and for the third consecutive year, FanDuel Sportsbook users have the chance to participate in the free-to-play Kick of Destiny promotion for a shot at winning a share of $10 million in bonus bets. The FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3 will take place before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday and will feature brothers and legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning competing in a field goal contest. User who choose the winner get an equal share of $10 million in bonus bets from FanDuel. The Chiefs are favored by 1.5 points, down a half-point from the opening line, while the over-under is 48.5, down one from the opener. The Chiefs are -122 money-line favorites, while the Eagles are +102 underdogs. Kickoff from New Orleans is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Should you back older brother Peyton Manning, who had the more accomplished playing career? Should you back Eli Manning, who is younger and had fewer injuries during his time as a NFL quarterback? Before making any FanDuel Sportsbook Kick of Destiny 3 picks, you'll want to see who SportsLine NFL expert Jimmie Kaylor is picking to win the field goal competition.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He played at Colorado State University, where he was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Conference selection as a punter. Following college, Kaylor spent time with the Atlanta Falcons before shifting to a career in digital media. He has since covered the NFL for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when betting games and building fantasy lineups. Kaylor enters the Super Bowl with a record of 35-24-4 against the spread and 16-9 on over/under picks this season, returning $1,377.50 for $100 bettors.

Now, with Super Bowl 59 on tap for Sunday, Kaylor has revealed his FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3 pick and strategy for Super Bowl 59.

FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3 at Super Bowl 59 preview

The FanDuel Kick Of Destiny 3 contest features brothers Peyton and Eli Manning squaring off in a field goal kicking competition on live television during the Fox Super Bowl Pregame Show. FanDuel customers will have the opportunity to pick either Peyton or Eli to win the contest with all users on the winning side taking home a share of $10 million in bonus bets.

For the contest, each kicker will start with a 25-yard field goal attempt. If the first kicker misses, the second kicker will be given a chance to win with a make. If the first kicker is successful, the second kicker will be given a chance to tie and force a second round. The contest will last a maximum of three rounds. In the first two versions of this promotion, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski attempted a 25-yard field goal with users who picked correctly (either make or miss) winning an equal share of the prize pool. Gronk missed the kick both years. You can see who Kaylor is picking here.

How to make FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3 picks

Kaylor has analyzed Sunday's Kick of Destiny 3 promotion at FanDuel from every angle. He has found an X-factor that he believes will give one Manning brother an edge in the competition. You can find out what it is, and see Kaylor's FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3 pick, at SportsLine.

Which Manning brother wins the FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3? And what X-factor gives one player an advantage in the field goal competition? Visit SportsLine now to see who you should back in the the FanDuel Kick of Destiny 3 promo, all from the expert who is on a 51-33-4 roll on NFL against the spread and over/under picks this season, and find out.

