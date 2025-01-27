And then there were two. We are down to the final two teams in the NFL as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Philly finds itself in the big game after blowing out the Commanders in the conference championship, while K.C. had a much tighter matchup on its hands but was able to edge out the Bills to keep its hopes of a three-peat alive.

Of course, there will be plenty of time to dissect this upcoming matchup before kickoff in New Orleans on Feb. 9, but the oddsmakers are already sizing up this rematch of Super Bowl LVII. As we gear up for this latest Super Bowl, we'll take our first glimpse of the opening odds for this matchup and see which team is favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LIX early odds

All NFL odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Early line Early total Early Moneyline Chiefs vs. Eagles (in New Orleans) Chiefs -1.5 49.5 Chiefs -125, Eagles +105

Notable trends

Chiefs vs. Eagles (Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m., Fox, fubo)

The Chiefs have opened as roughly a 1.5-point favorite over the Eagles, which is a tad surprising. Coming into the conference championship games, the Eagles were the betting favorite among the final four to win the Super Bowl at +175 with the Chiefs behind them at +240. This season, the Chiefs are 9-10 ATS (including playoffs), which includes an 8-8 mark as a favorite. Meanwhile, the Eagles were a much better team to back against the number throughout the year, owning a 13-7 ATS record. That 65% cover rate was the second highest in the NFL. Philadelphia has only been an underdog three times this season. In all of those matchups, the Eagles not only covered but have also won outright.

As for the total, the Under is a combined 22-17 between these two teams this season.