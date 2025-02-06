The Super Bowl is here, and it is one of the unofficial gambling holidays of the year. Sportsbooks go all out for this big game, offering props on the opening coin toss, the team to receive the opening kickoff, the fastest offensive ball carrier and even what color the liquid splashed on the winning coach will be.

It's tough to keep track with all the possible bets you can make on this game, so we reached out to our CBS Sports crew for some help. Below, we will break down 59 bets to make for the 59th Super Bowl.

Jordan Dajani: Travis Kelce Under 15.5 mph (-116, FanDuel): Kelce's longest reception went for 11 yards in the AFC Championship game. I have him in a role where he's moving the chains, not out-sprinting the Eagles down the sideline.

Tyler Sullivan: Dallas Goedert Over 4.5 receptions (-137, DraftKings): Kansas City is allowing six receptions per game to the tight end position (fourth highest in the NFL). Goedert also has at least four receptions in nine straight playoff games.

Tyler Sullivan: Jalen Hurts Over 9.5 rushing attempts (+103, DraftKings): Hurts crossed this total in the NFC Championship and averaged 10 attempts per game during the regular season.

Bryant McFadden: Jalen Hurts Over 225 passing yards (+123, DraftKings).

Jared Dubin: Xavier Worthy anytime TD (+165, DraftKings): They have been aggressive about getting him the ball in scoring position.

Jared Dubin: Mahomes/Worthy/Barkley to lead in pass/receiving/rushing yards (+800, DraftKings): I feel very confident about the Mahomes and Barkley parts, and I feel confident about Worthy leading the Chiefs in receiving.

Jared Dubin: Over 2.5 total fourth-down conversions (+120, DraftKings): This feels like an obvious one to me.

Jared Dubin: Chiefs to win from behind (+175, DraftKings): They seemingly always do this.

Garrett Podell: Saquon Barkley to score 1+ receiving TD and 1+ rushing TD (+1000, DraftKings): Saquon Barkley is the engine that powers the Eagles offense, and he'll have the ball in his hands early and often. These are great plus money odds for the Eagles' offensive focal point.

Garrett Podell: Travis Kelce to have 87+ receiving yards and score 1+ TD (+450, DraftKings): When the chips are down, Patrick Mahomes looks for Travis Kelce. Their 18 touchdowns as a QB-pass catcher duo are the most in NFL postseason history.

Will Brinson: Chiefs ML/Barkley ATD/Sam Burns Waste winner w/o Scottie Scheffler (+7000): Take Scottie out of the equation and you really open up this tournament. Burns' approach play the last few weeks leaves a little to be desired but he's got incredible history in Phoenix, thrives in the spotlight (and with playing with his BFF Scottie if that happens on Sunday) and we're talking about a JUICY number here with two very likely outcomes and without the fear of Scottie just destroying a weaker field after coming back from injury and looking sharp at Pebble.

Will Brinson: Scheffler top 10/Barkley ATD/Chiefs ML (+325): You can also take Scottie to win and put it in this parlay and get it up to 10-1 if you want to really lean into the chalk, but I like this price for a top 10 finish (-370) from the best player in the world coupled with the reverse correlation of a Saquon TD and a Chiefs win. You're basically banking on the best people at their job (QB, RB, PGA Tour player) to be the best on Super Bowl weekend.

Bryan DeArdo: Last play of the game to be a QB kneel: Yes -188. I'm banking on this ending with the winning team having the ball and going victory formation for the final play(s). It helps that onside kicks are almost never recovered, so the team that has it late has that advantage.

Eric Kernish: Saquon Barkley to record 25+ rushing yards in each quarter (+750, FanDuel): I don't see why the Eagles star cannot attain these numbers Sunday. Each rushing yard against the Chiefs won't be easy, but enough carries should help accomplish this prop bet.

Kyle Stackpole: Chiefs-Eagles first-quarter points UNDER 9.5 (-108, FanDuel): Credit to Action Network for these stats: Teams have combined to score at least 10 points in the first quarter of just five of the past 27 Super Bowls (18.5%). There have also been six scoreless first quarters over that span, including the Chiefs and 49ers last year. Yes, the Chiefs and Eagles combined to score 14 first-quarter points (seven each) in Super Bowl LVII. And no, I don't care. No one likes rooting for slow starts to games, but people like money, right? Take the under.

Kyle Stackpole: Jalen Hurts over 200.5 passing yards (-114, BetRivers): Jalen Hurts only averaged 199.8 passing yards in games he completed this season (regular/postseason), and the Eagles have the best running back in the NFL in Saquon Barkley. The Chiefs are going to do everything they can to contain Barkley, though, and force Hurts to beat them, which he nearly did in the Super Bowl two years ago when he threw for 304 yards. Also, this is 10 yards lower than the next-lowest sportsbook. Need I say more?

Doug Clawson: Patrick Mahomes rush yards over 28.5 (-110): Mahomes relies on his legs a lot more in the playoffs and he has gone over that number (29, 33, 41, 66) in all four career Super Bowl appearances.

Doug Clawson: Saquon Barkley longest rush under 24.5 (-120): Saquon's home run streak stops vs. K.C. The Chiefs have allowed a 25+ yard rush to a RB in only two of the last 20 playoff games. The longest rush they allowed to Christian McCaffrey in last year's Super Bowl was 11 yards.