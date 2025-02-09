NEW ORLEANS -- When you have a Super Bowl in New Orleans, there's one thing you definitely have to get right: the food.

For this year's big game, Sodexo Live was in charge of creating a menu that would give fans a true taste of New Orleans, and it unveiled that menu during a sneak peak on Monday at the Caesars Superdome. CBS Sports was invited to that sneak peek so that we could show you everything that will be available at the game.

There will probably be quite a few Eagles and Chiefs fans at Super Bowl LIX who have never eaten alligator before, and for those fans, we have some good news: There will be gator available at the Super Bowl, because you can't have an event in New Orleans without offering some alligator.

The gator will come in the form of a sausage.

Yup, you can eat alligator at the Super Bowl this year. John Breech/CBS Sports

Since gator isn't for everyone, there will also be plenty of cajun options on the menu that won't involve eating an actual alligator. Those options will start with some special seafood nachos that will come with cajun blackened shrimp, and all of that will be covered in cheese sauce that has even MORE seafood in it.

Three different po'boys will also be available at the game: A surf & turf po'boy, a soft shell crab po'boy and a fried oyster po'boy. You can see the soft shell po'boy below.

Here's the soft shell crab po'boy. John Breech/CBS Sports

Every item we've mentioned so far will be available for purchase around the stadium during the game, but there will also be several items that will only be available to the high rollers who are fortunate enough to be sitting in a suite. The cheapest suite can still be had for $420,000, and if you're willing to fork over that kind of money, here's a taste of what you can get.

First, there's a tomahawk steak.

The tomahawk steak is probably going to be a fan favorite at the Super Bowl. John Breech/CBS Sports

And since this is Super Bowl LIX, there will also be a sushi platter available that forms the Roman numerals LIX.

The sushi platter comes with a twist at the Super Bowl. John Breech/CBS Sports

If sushi isn't enough, everyone sitting in a suite will also have access to a seafood tower.

There are a bunch of seafood options available to anyone lucky enough to sit in a suite at the Super Bowl John Breech/CBS Sports

If you're wondering what's in that tower, you'll find everything from crab claws to lobster to oysters to an old-fashioned crab boil.

Of course, after you eat, you also need something to wash down your food. There will be plenty of specialty drinks available, including a Loaded Bloody Mary, a Voodoo magic cocktail (made with Don Julio 1942 tequila) and a Royal Carnival Queen (made using Crown Royal apple).

The drinks at Super Bowl LIX even come with a collector's cup. John Breech/CBS Sports

If Patrick Mahomes throws an interception, Chiefs fans can drown their sorrows in one of these tasty drinks.

Oh, and let's not forget about dessert.

This game will basically be the Super Bowl of desserts. John Breech/CBS Sports

At the heart of that dessert platter is some good old-fashioned King Cake, and the good news is that even if you're not going to the game, you can make some King Cake yourself and eat it while watching the game at home.

Although only one team can win, no matter what happens in the game, there's a good chance that no one will be going home with an empty stomach.