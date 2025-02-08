NEW ORLEANS -- The Philadelphia Eagles have felt the sting of losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs, and are not allowing the rematch in Super Bowl LIX to be bigger than the game already is. The motto for this game is "Don't go chasin' waterfalls," made popular by TLC in the 90s for their No. 1 hit, but also the words of Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

The Eagles, who have won four NFL championships in franchise history -- three before the 1970 AFL-NFL merger plus a Super Bowl win in 2018 -- didn't want to make the moment too big. They believe if they play their game, they will come out on top and hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. How will they do it?

If the Eagles execute in these three aspects of the game, they will be Super Bowl champions.

1. Jalen Hurts doesn't commit a turnover

The Eagles have been excellent at not turning the ball over since their bye week (Week 5), no one more so than Jalen Hurts. Since the bye week, Hurts has completed 69.6% of his passes for 17 touchdowns to just one interceptions in his 14 games since the bye week (including playoffs), a 112.0 passer rating with just two giveaways. There's a reason why the Eagles have won 13 straight games that Hurts has started and finished, all since the bye week.

In the playoffs, Hurts doesn't have a giveaway. He has seven combined touchdowns to zero interceptions, which is why the Eagles have been tough to beat this postseason. There have been very few mistakes on Hurts' end, why the Eagles have lost just one game since the bye week (a game Hurts left early).

In total, Hurts has 33 touchdowns to just two giveaways since the bye week (17 passing, 16 rushing) in 14 games. If Hurts doesn't turn the ball over on Sunday, good chance the Eagles are hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

2. Saquon Barkley is Saquon Barkley

Barkley has been the best running back in the NFL this season, and there's an argument to be made he's been the best player. He's run for 100+ yards in 14 of the Eagles' 19 games this season and has upped his game in the playoffs. This postseason, Barkley has rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns in three playoff games, averaging 147.3 yards per contest. Barkley's career average in the playoffs is 6.6 yards per carry.

The Chiefs run defense have also played at a high level in the playoffs. Kansas City has 18 straight playoff games without allowing an individual 100-yard rusher (last was Sony Michel in the 2018 AFC Championship) and has never allowed a 100-yard rusher under Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator. The Chiefs have also allowed 148.0 rush yards per game this postseason, which could be in favor of Barkley with Jalen Hurts as a plus-one in the run game.

If Barkley does what he's done all season, including score on a big run, the Chiefs could be in for a long day.

3. Defense keeps Chiefs out of end zone in second half

One of the storylines in Super Bowl LIX that's largely forgotten about is how the Chiefs adjusted to the Eagles after the first half, and took advantage of a major special teams miscue. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on three of their four second-half possessions -- including three straight -- and hit the game-winning field goal in the final seconds with the game tied at 35-35 (Chiefs won 38-35).

Mahomes went 13 of 14 for 93 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the second half. The Chiefs offense was flawless in the second half of Super Bowl LVII, with no penalties, no punts, no sacks allowed and just one incompletion. The 24 second-half points were the difference in the win.

The Eagles defense didn't have a sack in that game and allowed the Chiefs to convert 4 of 5 third-down attempts. Mahomes went 2 of 2 on third down for 9 yards and two touchdowns, which is what the Eagles need to correct.

If the Eagles can hold the Chiefs to field goals instead of touchdowns, especially after the half, advantage Philadelphia.