For the fourth time in the past five years, the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Each year, CBSSports.com takes a look at how the championship rosters were constructed. The Chiefs' inclusion begins with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but there is a bigger strategy at work.

First, let's explore how the AFC franchise arrived to this point. There was no slow start for Kansas City as there had been a year earlier. The Chiefs opened the season with nine consecutive wins before dropping their first contest to the team they would eventually meet in the AFC Championship -- Buffalo. There was no writhing in self-pity, however. The next six games resulted in a victory for Andy Reid's team. The division-rival Broncos delivered the second and final loss of the season, but Carson Wentz was the starting quarterback as the Chiefs rested starters in Week 18.

The manner in which general manager Brett Veach set out to build this roster was intentional. There has been a steep investment in the offensive and defensive lines.

Ranking every Chiefs team during current dynasty: Where 2024 Kansas City squad ranks ahead of Super Bowl LIX Tyler Sullivan

For the offense, Joe Thuney was signed to a lucrative deal and has moved over from guard to left tackle. They used a second-round pick on center Creed Humphrey before striking gold with the selection of right guard Trey Smith in the sixth round. Day 2 selections were used on offensive tackle Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia, but neither has been able to fill a need. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor was signed in free agency a year ago. The interior had been a point of pride until Thuney was moved to left tackle. The franchise has backed that draft investment by giving Humphrey a contract extension and the expectation is that Smith will get his own soon.

Aside from tight end Travis Kelce, the collection of pass catchers has changed drastically from last year. DeAndre Hopkins, who was one of two players on this roster acquired by trade, came over midseason from the Titans. Marquise Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster signed in free agency and a first-round pick was used on Xavier Worthy. Rashee Rice and Brown were to be counted upon heavily this season before injuries removed both from the equation.

There are six former first-round picks in Kansas City's offense, including Wentz. There are eight former Day 2 picks. The only undrafted free agent starting for the offense is left guard Mike Caliendo, who stepped in when Thuney was moved outside.

The defense features three of the organization's last four first-round picks, including edge rushers George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. What is unique about Kansas City is that only two starters were not drafted in-house: safety Justin Reid and linebacker Drue Tranquill. Neither were bank-breaking signings. Linebackers Nick Bolton and Leo Chenal, as well as safety Bryan Cook, were all drafted on Day 2.

Six starters on defense were drafted by Veach in the first three rounds. When so much is financially invested in Mahomes, Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, a team must find other ways to off-set those expenditures. Drafting and developing talent in-house is the way that is done.

Here is where players were drafted on their roster:

First round: 9

Second round: 8

Third round: 7

Fourth round: 5

Fifth round: 6

Sixth round: 2

Seventh round: 5

Undrafted free agents: 11

49.6% of the Kansas City roster are 25 years or younger. An additional 15.9% are 30 years or older.

According to Spotrac.com, the Chiefs are spending 60.54% of their salary cap on the offense with the offensive line accounting for 24.29% of the team's overall cap. The defense accounts for 29.39% of the salary cap with the defensive line (14.56%) and secondary (10.49%) leading the way.

Mahomes is the crown jewel, but the setting of the proverbial Super Bowl is the Titanium-like fortitude of the offensive and defensive lines. Kansas City concocted a plan, executed it and is now harvesting the fruit that is has produced for the fourth time in five years.