The Philadelphia Eagles, especially 2024 NFL rushing champion Saquon Barkley and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, are cashing in after their dominant 40-22 victory over the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Every Eagles player will receive a $171,000 bonus for winning the Super Bowl while the runner up Kansas City Chiefs players will receive a $96,000 bonus, per the league's current collective bargaining agreement that was ratified in 2020, via ESPN.

Barkley, as the 2024 rushing champion, 2024 first-team All-Pro running back and 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year with 2,005 rushing yards, earned all possible incentives on his three-year, $37.75 million contract he signed with the Eagles last offseason. He had incentives for rushing yards, playoff wins and making an All-Pro team, and Barkley will now receive an extra $1.5 million in cash for the 2024 season because of those efforts. Checking off all of those boxes this past season will also add an additional $1.5 million to his salary in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons as well, per Spotrac.

Hurts cashed in in a massive way with the Eagles' Super Bowl victory. His five-year, $255 million contract extension, which kicked in with the 2024 season, included an incentive in which he could earn a $500,000 raise in every year of the deal following the Eagles winning a Super Bowl. Now that Philadelphia has done so in Year 1 of his new contract, Hurts will receive an additional $500,000 in each of the next four seasons of the deal, per OverTheCap.com.

It pays well to be the kings of the NFL.