After moonlighting as a media member in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIX, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston watched in delight as Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown did the "Cha-Cha Slide" as a touchdown celebration -- just as Winston had asked him during Super Bowl Opening Night.

Winston had made his request to Brown while serving as a roving reporter during Super Bowl Opening Night media sessions, then looked on from the stands as Brown obliged by scoring just before the half, firing up Winston and pending free agent: "OH MY GOD, HE DID IT?! I TOLD HIM!"

Jameis Winston has been featured prominently during Super Bowl week in his cameo as a member of the media as he prepares for what's next in his NFL career. The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft is expected to be in demand on the free agent market, bringing with him extensive starting experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before more recently serving as a backup for the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl championship gear revealed

The Eagles have won their second Super Bowl. Celebrate with Eagles Super Bowl winning gear, including jerseys, hats, hoodies, and shirts. Fly, Eagles Fly! Show your love by shopping now.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.