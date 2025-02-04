One of the most popular prop bets for the Super Bowl takes place before the game even begins: How long will it take to complete the national anthem?

This year, multi-Grammy winner Jon Batiste will do the honors. The New Orleans-area native recently won his sixth Grammy, taking home "Best Song Written for Visual Media" with his tune "It Never Went Away" from the movie American Symphony, which details a year in Batiste's life. He previously co-composed the score for the animated film Soul, for which he won a Golden Globe, an Academy Award, a Grammy among other awards.

The former band leader of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," is known for his genre-bending and genre-breaking musical style, by incorporating elements of jazz, soul, pop and classic music in his work.

That combination leads to intriguing possibilities for the national anthem on the biggest stage, and he absolutely cannot wait.

The over/under for the length of Batiste's rendition is 120.5 second, or 2:00.50, an ode to Batiste's wide-ranging musical talents and recent trends.

In 2020, Batiste recorded a multi-instrument rendition that lasted about 1:45 (105 seconds).

In 2017, though, Batiste finished right at that 120.5-second mark, a true photo finish. Keep in mind this was a live performance at a sporting event.

Last year, Reba McIntyre sang the national anthem in 94 seconds, the fastest since Billy Joel's 90-second version in 2007. Two years ago, however, Chris Stapleton went 121 seconds.

According to DraftKings, the average national anthem has lasted about 1:43, or 103 seconds. That number, however, is heavily impacted by many speedy versions long ago. Eight of the last 12 performers have gone over 120.5 seconds.

Alicia Keys holds the record for longest Super Bowl national anthem at 2:36 at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. Neil Diamond, meanwhile, has the shortest performance on record, breezing through in 1:02 at Super Bowl XXI in 1987.