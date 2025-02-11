NEW ORLEANS -- The Philadelphia Eagles blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX certainly sent some shockwaves around the NFL. Jalen Hurts earned his first Super Bowl title and earned game MVP honors while the defense cemented its status as one of the greatest defenses of this era.

The Chiefs' quest for a three-peat ended, but it has still been one of the more impressive runs in NFL history. After all, Kansas City has made three straight Super Bowls and five Super Bowl appearances in six years.

With Super Bowl LIX now in the rearview mirror, let's look at the long-term effects of this game and the impact of both franchises. Which of these statements are overreactions and which are reality?

Jalen Hurts will win another Super Bowl

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Hurts already was the first quarterback since Jim Kelly to lose his Super Bowl debut then later return to the big game. He's the first quarterback since John Elway to lose his Super Bowl debut and eventually win one, and the fourth all-time to do so. That monkey is off his back.

At just 26 years old and already one Super Bowl championship on his resume, what's stopping Hurts from winning another one? The Eagles have a loaded roster with Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson all under contract until at least the 2026 season -- so the majority of the offense is still intact.

The Eagles also don't have a small window because of general manager Howie Roseman's ability to build a roster and head coach Nick Sirianni's culture being strong throughout the locker room. Philadelphia is also one of the most well-run organizations in the NFL.

If Hurts doesn't win another Super Bowl, it would be surprising.

Chiefs' dynasty is over

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Getting blown out in the Super Bowl ended Kansas City's chances for a three-peat, but this is a Chiefs team that's been to five Super bowls over the past six seasons. The Chiefs have been to a conference championship game in each of the seven seasons Patrick Mahomes has been a starting quarterback, and Andy Reid is still the best head coach in the game.

With Reid and Mahomes, the Chiefs dynasty is never truly over. Kansas City is going to get reinforcements back, mainly Rashee Rice at wide receiver to help out an offense that needs pass catchers. Travis Kelce -- if he returns -- will be another year older, so Kansas City could use another threat on the outside.

The Chiefs also have to fix both tackle spots, a glaring weakness on this roster. They have some work to do on an offense that should be better than one that scored more than 30 points just once all season.

Given the Chiefs' history, they will tinker and improve this roster. They'll still make deep playoff runs and compete for world championships. Reid and Mahomes are the glue to this whole thing (and Mahomes is only 29 years old).

Eagles and Chiefs will meet again in a Super Bowl

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles and Chiefs met in Super Bowl LVII, a matchup that felt inevitable to happen again given the youth of the quarterbacks (Mahomes was 27 and Hurts was 24 in the first matchup) and how well-managed each front office was. Just two years later, the Eagles and Chiefs met again in Super Bowl LIX -- this time with the Eagles emerging victorious in blowout fashion.

Will the Eagles and Chiefs meet again in a Super Bowl for the third time with Mahomes and Hurts at quarterback? Don't rule it out, especially given how both teams make the playoffs every year. The Chiefs always make deep playoff runs and the Eagles have made the Super Bowl in two of the last three years.

Yes, the Chiefs have to reload their roster and the Eagles can't keep everybody. Chiefs general manager But Brett Veach and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman are two of the best general managers in the game, while Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni are two of the best head coaches in the game.

These franchises are two consistent winners, making it possible, if not likely, that the Eagles and Chiefs meet in another Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes is out of the GOAT conversation at QB

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Losing a Super Bowl in blowout fashion and playing poorly shouldn't dismiss Mahomes from being in the great quarterback of all-time discussion. Mahomes is still only 29 years old and is the only quarterback with three Super Bowl titles, three Super Bowl MVPs and two league MVPs before turning 30.

There is still plenty of time for Mahomes to catch Brady in Super Bowl titles, and Brady lost three Super Bowls of his own. Mahomes still has three titles and has been to five Super Bowls in six years, the only quarterback to ever accomplish that feat. Brady has one more MVP than Mahomes and two more Super Bowl MVPs, so Mahomes has some catching up to do.

Mahomes is still off to the greatest start for any quarterback in NFL history, and it will be interesting to see how he progresses into his 30s. He is not out of the GOAT debate because of a blowout loss in a Super Bowl, even if it is his second blowout loss in the championship game.

Andy Reid can't surpass Bill Belichick as the GOAT coach

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Just like Mahomes, there still is time for Reid to catch Belichick in the greatest coach of all-time debate. Reid did hurt his resume with the Super Bowl blowout loss, but he still has three Super Bowl titles and 300+ wins (only Belichick can claim that on his resume).

Reid and the Chiefs aren't losing games any time soon (he's never had a losing season in Kansas City). He still is only 29 regular season wins behind Belichick (302 to 273) and has coached three less seasons than him (Belichick has 29 seasons to Reid's 26). Reid is only 55 regular season wins behind George Halas for the most in NFL history, which will only enhance his resume the closer he gets. Another championship or two will really elevate Reid's status in the coaching pantheon, especially since he's one behind Chuck Noll and two behind Vince Lombardi.

Reid is also just three playoff wins behind Belichick for the most in league history, another argument for him in the debate for the greatest ever. One Super Bowl loss in blowout fashion won't hurt his status to be the bets head coach in NFL history, but Reid did hit a speed bump.