The Philadelphia Eagles are the only thing standing in the way of a Kansas City Chiefs three-peat. The two teams will do battle in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, in what is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. In that game, the two teams scored a combined 73 points -- making it the third highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. Harrison Butker hit a 27-yard game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs the first of what would turn into two straight Super Bowl victories.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, 2Legendary, NFL Draft QB prospect Shedeur Sanders revealed that he's taking the Eagles to win the Super Bowl this year because he likes Jalen Hurts' story. While he does like Patrick Mahomes as well, Sanders is going to be rooting for Philly.

Sanders said that he believes the Eagles' path to victory runs through Saquon Barkley, who is the main reason Philly finds itself on this big stage.

"I think they can because the most important thing in football is being able to run the ball," Sanders said. "They have Saquon Barkley, so I think they're able to run the football, establish the run and Jalen Hurts gonna do what he gotta do to win."

Barkley is averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game in the playoffs, and he has rushed for five touchdowns in Philly's three playoff games. The former New York Giant has crossed 100 yards rushing in 14 of 19 games played this season, including five straight, and Super Bowl Sunday falls on his 28th birthday. It's fair to expect him to have another monster performance.