1. How to watch Super Bowl LIX: Time, TV, halftime show and announcers

If it's Super Bowl Sunday, that means you know you'll be getting a marathon amount of NFL coverage and this year is no different. The game will be airing on Fox, and that network will be kicking off their coverage at 1 p.m. ET.

The notable thing about Fox is that the network will be going into the game with one announcer who has never called a Super Bowl before: Tom Brady. That's right, Brady will behind the mic on Sunday when the Chiefs and Eagles kickoff.

Here's a look at the announcing team for Fox:

Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt

Kevin Burkhardt Color Commentator: Tom Brady

It's almost fitting that Brady will be on the call, because the Chiefs are trying to do something that not even the Patriots ever did during Brady's time in New England: Win three Super Bowls in a row. Also, Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney is gunning to become just the third player in NFL history to win at least five Super Bowl rings, joining Brady and Charles Haley.

Fox will also have Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews as its sideline reporters along with rules official Mike Pereira. In a twist, the last time Fox had the Super Bowl came in 2023 when they also had Chiefs vs. Eagles, making them the first network in more than 30 years to get the same game twice for two straight Super Bowl broadcasts.

Here's how you can watch Super Bowl LIX:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Chiefs -1, O/U 48.5

Although the game won't be airing on CBS, we will have plenty of coverage for you, especially leading up to kickoff.

Here's the schedule for our streaming coverage on CBS Sports HQ (You can click here to watch):

Live pre-game coverage begins: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Prop bets: Alex Selesnick, Katie Mox, Sia Nejad, Larry Hartstein and Mike McClure will start things off by giving out their best bets for the big game.

Alex Selesnick, Katie Mox, Sia Nejad, Larry Hartstein and Mike McClure will start things off by giving out their best bets for the big game. HQ goes into full preview mode at 5 p.m. ET: Leger Douzable, Ryan Harris and Emory Hunt will preview the game from the studio, while Pete Prisco and Bryant McFadden will be at the Superdome for on-site coverage.

Leger Douzable, Ryan Harris and Emory Hunt will preview the game from the studio, while Pete Prisco and Bryant McFadden will be at the Superdome for on-site coverage. Live postgame coverage: We'll go live on HQ as soon as the game ends and spend two hours breaking down everything that happened.

As I already mentioned, I'll also be at the game and because I like to stay busy, I'll be providing pictures and commentary on social media along with several stories for CBSSports.com.

Finally, if you're wondering what the entertainment is going to look like today, here's your lineup:

For the third straight year, Apple Music will present the halftime show after taking over for Pepsi in Super Bowl LVII.

2. Everything you need to know about the Chiefs

One fact you're going to hear a lot about tonight is the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs are going for history. No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row and that's exactly what will happen if the Chiefs pull out the win over the Eagles. When the Patriots' dynasty ended, the thought of a team coming along and winning three straight Super Bowls didn't seem possible, but now, the Chiefs are just one win away from football immortality.

Here's everything you need to know about the Chiefs heading into today's game.

Chiefs injury report. This might be the healthiest the Chiefs have ever been for a Super Bowl involving Patrick Mahomes. Only one player had a game status and that's Skyy Moore, who has been listed as doubtful. Moore caught exactly zero passes during the regular season, so his likely absence shouldn't have an impact on Kansas City.

This might be the healthiest the Chiefs have ever been for a Super Bowl involving Patrick Mahomes. Only one player had a game status and that's Skyy Moore, who has been listed as doubtful. Moore caught exactly zero passes during the regular season, so his likely absence shouldn't have an impact on Kansas City. Travis Kelce is undecided about future. The Chiefs star tight end could be playing in the final game of his career today. According to NFL Media, Kelce is legitimately undecided what he's going to do next, so retirement could become a real option for him. You can read more about the situation here

The Chiefs star tight end could be playing in the final game of his career today. According to NFL Media, Kelce is legitimately undecided what he's going to do next, so retirement could become a real option for him. You Under-the-radar moves that helped the Chiefs get to the Super Bowl. One reason the Chiefs made the Super Bowl this year is because some of their lower-round picks have paid off over the past few years. A good example of that is Jaylen Watson, a 2022 seventh-round pick who has been instrumental in the secondary (when he's healthy). For a full look at all their under-the-radar moves, be sure to check out our story here

One reason the Chiefs made the Super Bowl this year is because some of their lower-round picks have paid off over the past few years. A good example of that is Jaylen Watson, a 2022 seventh-round pick who has been instrumental in the secondary (when he's healthy). For a full look at all their under-the-radar moves, be Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have been unbeatable together. If the Chiefs win, this will be the fourth Super Bowl championship for the duo, which instantly puts them in the conversation as one of the best QB-coaching combos of all time. Where exactly do they fit now? We took a look at that here

If the Chiefs win, this will be the fourth Super Bowl championship for the duo, which instantly puts them in the conversation as one of the best QB-coaching combos of all time. Where exactly do they fit now? We Will the officials impact the outcome? Since everyone seems to think that the Chiefs get every call, we decided to do some homework on who's gotten more penalties called on them this year between the Chiefs and the Eagles. You'll definitely want to read what we found and you can do that here

Since everyone seems to think that the Chiefs get every call, we decided to do some homework on who's gotten more penalties called on them this year between the Chiefs and the Eagles. You'll Where this team ranks in Chiefs history. Is this the best team that the Chiefs have ever had with Patrick Mahomes? Tyler Sullivan decided to rank all the best Chiefs' teams in Mahomes' career, and he has the 2024 team ranked as the fourth best. If you want to see which teams landed ahead of this year's team, be sure to check out our full story here



Is this the best team that the Chiefs have ever had with Patrick Mahomes? Tyler Sullivan decided to rank all the best Chiefs' teams in Mahomes' career, and he has the 2024 team ranked as the fourth best. If you want to see which teams landed ahead of this year's team, be sure to Ranking every starter in the Super Bowl. Pete Prisco went through and ranked EVERY starter in this game and we're mentioning in our Chiefs' notes section because Kansas City had two of the top three players with Patrick Mahomes at No. 1 and Chris Jones at No. 3. If you want to see the rest of Prisco's rankings, you can do that here

For more Chiefs news, you can check out our team hub by clicking here.

3. Everything you need to know about the Eagles

The Eagles might not quite be a dynasty, but this team is on an impressive run: This is their third Super Bowl appearance in eight years. They are going to be looking to get revenge on a Chiefs team that beat them 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. That game wasn't decided until the Chiefs got a field goal in the final eight seconds, so if tonight's game is just half as dramatic as that game, we should be in for a wild ride.

Anyway, here's everything else you need to know about the Eagles heading into today's game.

Eagles injury report. The good news for the Eagles is that they were able to activate Brandon Graham off injured reserve on Saturday, so there now seems to be a good chance that he'll be able to play in the Super Bowl. Graham tore his triceps in Week 12 and wasn't expected to return this year, but the Eagles extended their season far enough to get Graham back. One injury to watch will be DeVonta Smith: The receiver has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice all week. He has no game status, so he'll definitely be playing, but a hamstring can be a tricky injury.

The good news for the Eagles is that they were able to activate Brandon Graham off injured reserve on Saturday, so there now seems to be a good chance that he'll be able to play in the Super Bowl. Graham tore his triceps in Week 12 and wasn't expected to return this year, but the Eagles extended their season far enough to get Graham back. One injury to watch will be DeVonta Smith: The receiver has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice all week. He has no game status, so he'll definitely be playing, but a hamstring can be a tricky injury. Under-the-Radar moves for Eagles. After the Eagles suffered a bad collapse to end the 2023 season, the team decided to blow up its coaching staff by getting rid of coordinators Brian Johnson and Sean Desai. In their place, the Eagles hired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and it's been mostly smooth sailing ever since. You can check out a few more under-the-radar moves here

After the Eagles suffered a bad collapse to end the 2023 season, the team decided to blow up its coaching staff by getting rid of coordinators Brian Johnson and Sean Desai. In their place, the Eagles hired offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and it's been mostly smooth sailing ever since. You can Kellen Moore likely won't be around much longer. This will almost certainly be the final game of Moore's career with the Eagles and that's because he's expected to take the Saints' head-coaching job after the Super Bowl (You can read our story here

This will almost certainly be the final game of Moore's career with the Eagles and that's because he's expected to take the Saints' head-coaching job after the Super Bowl (You Vic Fangio has never beaten Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles defensive coordinator is 0-8 all time against Mahomes, but that likely won't impact how the game plays out today. Doug Clawson broke down why Fangio has actually coached pretty well against Mahomes, despite the eight losses, and you can check that out here

The Eagles defensive coordinator is 0-8 all time against Mahomes, but that likely won't impact how the game plays out today. Doug Clawson broke down why Fangio has actually coached pretty well against Mahomes, despite the eight losses, and Birthday boys. The Eagles have two players who have a birthday today -- Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean -- which is fitting, because both players will be playing a key role for the Eagles. Philadelphia will need a strong performance from DeJean to shut down Mahomes and Barkley will likely need a big game if the Eagles offense is going to be successful against the Chiefs' defense.



The Eagles have two players who have a birthday today -- Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean -- which is fitting, because both players will be playing a key role for the Eagles. Philadelphia will need a strong performance from DeJean to shut down Mahomes and Barkley will likely need a big game if the Eagles offense is going to be successful against the Chiefs' defense. Jalen Hurts has had some success against Steve Spagnuolo. The Eagles quarterback hit his regular-season career high in passing yards in a game that came against Spags and the Chiefs. Hurts also hit his postseason career high in passing yards in a game that came against the Chiefs. Hurts won't be intimidated, and one reason for that is because he's so good against the blitz and we broke down why here

The Eagles quarterback hit his regular-season career high in passing yards in a game that came against Spags and the Chiefs. Hurts also hit his postseason career high in passing yards in a game that came against the Chiefs. Hurts won't be intimidated, and one reason for that is because he's so good against the blitz and Nick Sirianni is likely to get a huge raise. After the Super Bowl is over, Sirianni will only have a year left on his contract (2025). According to ESPN.com, he makes just $7 million per year, which makes him one of the lowest-paid coaches in the NFL. Whether the Eagles win or lose tonight, Sirianni is likely in line to get a monster raise at some point in the near future.

After the Super Bowl is over, Sirianni will only have a year left on his contract (2025). According to ESPN.com, he makes just $7 million per year, which makes him one of the lowest-paid coaches in the NFL. Whether the Eagles win or lose tonight, Sirianni is likely in line to get a monster raise at some point in the near future. Kicking it around. The Super Bowl is the ultimate pressure cooker for kickers, but that hasn't had any impact on Jake Elliott, who has been one of the best kickers in Super Bowl history. He's 5 for 5 in his career in the big game, which is tied for the most field goals without a miss in Super Bowl history. I talked to Elliott and Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker this week, and you can check out the details of my conversation here

The Super Bowl is the ultimate pressure cooker for kickers, but that hasn't had any impact on Jake Elliott, who has been one of the best kickers in Super Bowl history. He's 5 for 5 in his career in the big game, which is tied for the most field goals without a miss in Super Bowl history. I talked to Elliott and Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker this week, and Eagles Super Bowl history. The Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the fifth time, and they'll be hoping this game goes better than their last game. The Eagles are 0-3 when they're the home team for the Super Bowl and they'll be the home team today. They were the visiting team when they beat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. You can check out their full history here

For more Eagles news, you can check out our team hub by clicking here.

4. Super Bowl LIX picks and best bets: Split down the middle

After spending two straight weeks trying to track down everyone's pick here at CBS Sports, I finally finished the job with just hours to go until kickoff.

The Chiefs opened as a 1.5-point favorite at most sportsbooks, but that's gone down to just one point at many books as we inch closer to game time.

With that in mind, here are our picks, and it seems we are literally split down the middle.

CHIEFS PICKS

Pete Prisco: Chiefs 30-27 over Eagles (Full pick)

Will Brinson: Chiefs 31-28 over Eagles (Full pick)

Tyler Sullivan: Chiefs 28-24 over Eagles (Full pick)

Jason La Canfora: Chiefs 30-24 over Eagles (Full pick)

Jared Dubin: Chiefs 23-21 over Eagles (Full pick)

Jamey Eisenberg: Chiefs 24-21 over Eagles

Ryan Wilson: Chiefs 21-17 over Eagles

Adam Silverstein: Chiefs (-1.5) to cover against Eagles (Full pick)

Dave Richard: Chiefs 23-17 over Eagles

Even though the Eagles are an underdog, we have quite a few writers backing them tonight.

EAGLES PICKS

John Breech: Eagles 34-24 over Chiefs (Full pick)

Cody Benjamin: Eagles 27-26 over Chiefs (Full pick)

Jordan Dajani: Eagles 30-26 over Chiefs (Full pick)

Garrett Podell: Eagles 31-24 over Chiefs (Full pick)

Bryan DeArdo: Eagles 27-24 over Chiefs (Full pick)

R.J. White: Eagles 24-20 over Chiefs

Matt Severance: Eagles 27-24 over Chiefs

Mike Tierney: Eagles 30-20 over Chiefs

Emory Hunt: Eagles over Chiefs

Madden simulation: Eagles 31-28 over Chiefs (Full prediction)

We were literally split down the middle 9-9, so I threw in the Madden simulation in as a tiebreaker. You can check out our full picks hub for the Super Bowl by clicking here.

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl is being held in a stadium that's named after a gambling company, so if you're going to bet on the game for the first time, now feels like the year to do it.

Last year, we offered five props in the newsletter and they ALL HIT. Those props ranged from a -142 bet to a much longer shot bet: We also nailed a +525 prop.

If you plan on gambling on the game, here are two of my favorite props:

1. Game to be tied after 0-0 (-130): This prop has hit in seven of the past 10 Super Bowls and I'm thinking it's going to hit again tonight.

2. Total players with a pass attempt: OVER 2.5 (+150): This one is pretty simple; if you think a player besides the two quarterbacks will throw a pass, then you bet this prop. The pass doesn't even have to be completed, it just has to be thrown. I think we'll see at least one trick play and this prop will hit. This prop could also hit if one of the starting quarterbacks takes a big hit and has to leave the game for a play or two, leaving the backup QB to throw a pass. Also, Andy Reid letting Carson Wentz throw a pass against the Eagles would be the most Andy Reid thing ever. Reid and Wentz both got run out of Philly, so this is the perfect spot for a revenge play.

If you don't like those two props, here are three more that a few of our writers came up with:

3. Dallas Goedert Over 4.5 receptions (-137, DraftKings): From Tyler Sullivan: "Kansas City is allowing six receptions per game to the tight end position (fourth highest in the NFL). Goedert also has at least four receptions in nine straight playoff games."

4. Chiefs come from behind to win (+175, DraftKings): From Jared Dubin: "They've done this in three different Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes."

5. Saquon Barkley to score 1+ receiving TD and 1+ rushing TD (+1000, DraftKings): From Garrett Podell: "Saquon Barkley is the engine that powers the Eagles offense, and he'll have the ball in his hands early and often. These are great plus money odds for the Eagles' offensive focal point."

For more props, be sure to click here so you can check out SportsLine's monstrous prop guide, which might be the most comprehensive thing that I've ever read. We also have a list of the 59 best props for Super Bowl LIX, and you can check that out here.

If you're looking to bet props, those two stories should cover everything you could possibly think of.

5. Celebrities at the Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, President Trump both expected to attend

There are famous people in attendance at every Super Bowl, but this one is going to make history. Let's take a look at a few of the famous faces who are expected to be at the game today.

Donald Trump set to become first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. There have been a total of 11 presidents to hold office since the first Super Bowl was held in January 1967, and not a single one of them has ever attended a game, but that will change today with Trump expected to attend. He'll also be taking part in a pre-taped interview with Fox that will air at some point during the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday. You can read more about Trump's attendance here

There have been a total of 11 presidents to hold office since the first Super Bowl was held in January 1967, and not a single one of them has ever attended a game, but that will change today with Trump expected to attend. He'll also be taking part in a pre-taped interview with Fox that will air at some point during the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday. You Taylor Swift is already in New Orleans. Last year, Taylor Swift flew in from Japan on the day of the game to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, but there won't be any travel issues this year. Swift is already in New Orleans, so she's actually gotten to enjoy a little bit of Super Bowl week unlike last year. The Chiefs went 9-0 with Swift in attendance this year and have won 14 straight games with her in the stadium dating back to last season. You can read more about the Chiefs' impressive record with her in attendance here you can check that out here

Last year, Taylor Swift flew in from Japan on the day of the game to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, but there won't be any travel issues this year. Swift is already in New Orleans, so she's actually gotten to enjoy a little bit of Super Bowl week unlike last year. The Chiefs went 9-0 with Swift in attendance this year and have won 14 straight games with her in the stadium dating back to last season. You can read more about the Chiefs' impressive record Bradley Cooper in town to support the Eagles. Not only is Cooper already in New Orleans, but he actually put himself to work this week by serving up some cheesesteaks out of a food truck (You can check out the video of Cooper here). Rob McElhenney from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is also a huge Eagles fan and he flew into New Orleans on Saturday.

We took a look at which team has the biggest list of celebrity fans, and you can check out that full list here.

6. 12 wild stats to know about Super Bowl LIX

If you want to wow your friends and family with some knowledge about today's game, you're in luck: Here are a few wild stats about Super Bowl LIX.

Chiefs are the ninth NFL team to go into a season with a chance at a three-peat. Of the eight previous teams that won back-to-back Super Bowls, NONE of them made it to the Super Bowl while trying for the three-peat, so the Chiefs have already made history. The last team to go for a three-peat was the 2005 Patriots, but they lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. Chiefs could match those 2005 Patriots. If the Chiefs beat the Eagles, that will be their 10th straight playoff win, which will tie the 2001-05 Patriots for the longest postseason winning streak in NFL history. Basically, the Chiefs are doing their best to erase all memories of the Patriots' dynasty. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid could join exclusive clubs. If the Chiefs beat the Eagles, it will be the fourth Super Bowl win of Mahomes' career, which will make him the fourth QB to win four Super Bowls, joining Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana. Andy Reid can also make history by becoming the third head coach to win four Super Bowls, joining Bill Belichick and Chuck Noll. Reid is also getting another crack at the team that fired him in 2012. He got revenge on them in Super Bowl LVIII, and now, he'll have a chance to rub it in even more tonight. This is the ninth rematch in Super Bowl history. In the previous eight games where there was a rematch, the team that won the first game went 6-2 in the second game. However, one of those two wins was by the Eagles, who lost to the Patriots in 2004 before beating them in 2017. This is just the fourth time that two opposing quarterbacks are meeting for a second time in the Super Bowl and in the previous three games, the QB who won the first game also won the second game. Patrick Mahomes has never lost indoors. The Chiefs quarterback has played 15 games in his career in either a dome or a retractable roof and he's gone 15-0 in those games Winning formula. The Chiefs and Eagles have combined for 29 wins this year, which is tied with the Dolphins and 49ers for the most wins by two Super Bowl participants in NFL history. The team with the better record (San Francisco) ended up winning Super Bowl XIX in a blowout, 38-16. Saquon Barkley could make NFL history. With just 30 yards against the Chiefs, Barkley could set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season, including playoff games. Denver's Terrell Davis set the record in 1998 with 2,447 and Barkley is now on the cusp of passing him. Barkley will have his hands full with the Chiefs defense. The Chiefs have NEVER given up a 100-yard rusher in the playoffs under Steve Spagnuolo. During that streak of 18 games, no one has even hit 90 yards with Leonard Fournette gaining the most when he had 89 in Tampa Bay's 31-9 Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City. Chiefs trying to end 18-year drought. The Chiefs were the final undefeated team in 2024, which is only notable, because the final NFL unbeaten team hasn't won the Super Bowl since 2006, when the Colts were the last unbeaten team on their way to a win over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI. Since then, the final unbeaten team has made it to the Super Bowl eight times, going 0-8 in the big game. NFL rushing leader finally gets back to the big game. Saquon Barkley led the NFL in rushing yards this year, which is notable, because this marks just the second time since 2006 that the NFL's rushing leader has played in the Super Bowl. The rushing leader hasn't WON a Super Bowl since Terrell Davis did it with the Broncos in 1998. So Barkley could match that mark by Davis and then break his record for most rushing yards in a season. Eagles could match the 1985 Bears. The Eagles finished the season with a top-two rushing offense and a top-two total defense and if they win the Super Bowl, they'll become the first team since the vaunted 1985 Bears to rank that high in each of those categories and still win the Super Bowl. Travis Kelce can break one of Jerry Rice's records. If Kelce catches just three passes today, that would give him 34 for his Super Bowl career, which would break a record that's currently held by Jerry Rice. Rice caught 33 passes during his Super Bowl career with the 49ers. Kelce already holds the record for most career playoff receptions, but this record is for Super Bowl only.

Finally, we usually include the weather forecast for the game, but there's nothing to know this year and that's because the Super Bowl is being played indoors at the Caesars Superdome. A 7.6 earthquake did shake the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, which was close enough to New Orleans that the National Weather Service had to let people know that the city is NOT under a tsunami alert. I repeat, no tsunami alert.

All right everyone, have a great time watching the Super Bowl