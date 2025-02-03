1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

He is going for his fourth Super Bowl victory, third straight, which would put him in the conversation as the GOAT. He's so clutch in big games, which will likely show up again in this one.

2 Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles RB

He had a fantastic first season with the Eagles and it's carried over to the postseason. How do you stop him? His big-play ability makes him so special.

3 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DT

He is a game-wrecker in the truest sense, who can line up all over the defensive line. Blocking him is the key to moving it on the Chiefs defense.

4 Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles DT

He is baby Chris Jones. He has developed into a star in the middle of their line. He is a force in the run game and can push the pocket.

5 Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT

He is the best right tackle in the game and solidifies their line. When he's not on the field, the offense isn't close to being as good. The veteran excels in pass protection.

6 Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C

There is no better center in the game than Humphrey. He is good in the run game and does a great job in pass protection. How he blocks inside will be key to the Chiefs against the Eagles front.

7 Zack Baun Philadelphia Eagles MLB

In his first season with the team, he's been one of the pleasant surprises. He moved from outside linebacker to off-the-ball linebacker and he's excelled in Vic Fangio's scheme and is about to get paid as a free agent.

8 Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs CB

He is at his best when he plays nickel corner, but he was asked to play outside more this year because of injuries. No matter where he lines up, he is a tough matchup for any receiver.

9 Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles OT

As part of the best tackle duo in the league, he is one of the best left tackles in the league. He is a power player who can maul in the run game.

10 A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR

When he isn't reading a book on the sidelines, he is Philadelphia's big-play threat. He is a physical, big receiver who can make it tough for any corner in man situations.

11 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE

There was talk he lost a step this year, but then the postseason started. That narrative changed quickly. He is still a threat in the middle of the field, especially with his ability to sit down in zones as an outlet for Mahomes.

12 Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs OG

He was an All-Pro at guard, but has moved to tackle to help fix a trouble spot on the left side. And he's done a nice job there, even if he isn't as good as he was inside.

13 Quinyon Mitchell Philadelphia Eagles CB

As a rookie, he has flashed elite cover skills. He is on his way to being one of the best corners in the league. He has battled some injury concerns in the postseason.

14 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

He might not put up gaudy numbers in the passing game, but he hasn't had to do so in this offense. He's a threat to run it, which helps open up the run game and he's shown that he can throw it when needed.

15 Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs OG

Run-game mauler. That's what Smith is at his best. His battles with Jalen Carter will be fun to watch. It's a big moment for him, too, since he's a free agent in March.

16 Landon Dickerson Philadelphia Eagles OG

He was their starting left guard this season, and a good one. He is a power player who can move. He started the NFC Championship game at center for the injured Cam Jurgens, but got hurt and had to leave. He is expected to play in the Super Bowl.

17 DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR

He's their steady chain mover as a receiver. He is glider who knows how to get open. He wasn't as productive this season as he was last year, but the Eagles ran it more.

18 Justin Reid Kansas City Chiefs SS

He doesn't get the due he deserves for being such a good player on their defense. He leads them in solo tackles in the playoffs. He is also good in coverage, but he really is a great tackler, which will be important in this one as he readies to become a free agent in March.

19 Nolan Smith Philadelphia Eagles OLB

He has blossomed in the playoffs, becoming their best edge rusher in the three games with a team-leading four sacks. He is a smaller edge rusher who gets by with his speed and explosiveness.

20 George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs DE

He is their second-best defensive lineman, emerging a solid pass-rusher off the edge. His matchup with Lane Johnson will be key. He can't get too aggressive with the way the Eagles run the ball.

21 Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs WR

Speed, speed and more speed. It took him a while to get to show it off as he adjusted to the NFL game as a rookie this season, but that has changed down the stretch and in the playoffs. He's been a big part of their success in the postseason and has improved greatly on his shorter routes.

22 Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles TE

He was limited to 11 regular-season games because of a broken forearm. Now that he's back healthy, he's again a big part of their offense. He has 15 catches and a touchdown in three playoff games.

23 Leo Chenal Kansas City Chiefs MLB

With the Eagles a run team, I expect to see a lot more of Chenal on the field. When he's played, he's been really good this season. He does come out in their nickel package, but he should be on more against the run-heavy Eagles.

24 Josh Sweat Philadelphia Eagles OLB

He led the Eagles with eight sacks in the regular season, but doesn't have one in the playoffs. He is still a major part of what they do on defense and his battles with Joe Thuney will be fun to watch in this one. Scheduled to be a free agent in March.

25 Nick Bolton Kansas City Chiefs OLB

He is their tackling leader, the heart of the defense. His smarts are key to their defense as he makes the calls for Steve Spagnuolo. He is a big-time student of the game, the coach on the field.

26 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Philadelphia Eagles SS

He is their emotional leader on defense, a guy who will jumpstart the group with his play. He has a knack for making the big play and excels in coverage on the back end.

27 Cooper DeJean Philadelphia Eagles CB

The rookie from Iowa has played a major role in the defensive turnaround from early in the season. His coverage ability as the nickel corner is key to their defense.

28 Milton Williams Philadelphia Eagles DE

This pending free agent is one of the under-the-radar guys on the Philadelphia defense. He is smallish for a down lineman, but he has big-time quickness that makes him a pass-rush threat. He isn't as good against the run.

29 Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles CB

Slay isn't what he used to be on the corner, but he's still capable of getting the job done. He's smart and savvy, which will be key against a guy like Mahomes. He started slowly this year, but came on down the stretch. With Quinyon Mitchell on the other side, I would expect the Chiefs to go after him some.

30 Drue Tranquill Kansas City Chiefs OLB

He's a perfect run-and-chase linebacker in their defense. He's a good player who excels in coverage and has the ability to blitz. He isn't big, and has some issues when people run at him. That might be a concern against the Eagles power game.

31 Mekhi Becton Philadelphia Eagles OG

This converted tackle has made a nice adjustment inside to guard. He is a big, power player in the run game. This is a big moment for him since he's schedule to be an unrestricted free agent.

32 Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs CB

He missed much of this season with a broken leg, but he was back for the playoffs, which is big for their defense. They have limited his plays some, but that number should go up in the Super Bowl. He is a physical corner who will throw his body around in the run game.

33 Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs RB

He missed a lot of the season with injuries, but is back now -- even if he hasn't quite looked his pre-injury self. He is still a tough, physical runner who will split time with Kareem Hunt.

34 Jordan Davis Philadelphia Eagles DT

He is a power play on the inside of their defense. He is solid against the run, but not great as a pass rusher, although he has flashed in the playoffs in that area.

35 Cam Jurgens Philadelphia Eagles C

He showed the epitome of toughness by not starting the NFC Championship game because of a back injury, but being forced in when replacement Landon Dickerson got hurt. In his first year as the starting center, he's done a nice job. He can have issues in pass protection.

36 Michael Danna Kansas City Chiefs DE

He missed time because of a pectoral injury, but has played well since returning and had a sack/fumble in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs signed him to a three-year deal before the season.

37 Chamarri Conner Kansas City Chiefs DB

He plays a nickel-hybrid role for them, giving them a lot of versatility. He is a solid run player, which it's important versus Saquon Barkley. He is tied for the team lead in tackles in the playoffs with 14.

38 Reed Blankenship Philadelphia Eagles FS

He is a steady player on the back end who is a really good tackler. He has improved this season as a coverage player, which will be big against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs receivers.

39 Marquise Brown Kansas City Chiefs WR

Since he's come back from a shoulder injury in late December that limited him to two regular-season games, Brown has added some speed to an offense that needed it. He had three catches for 35 yards in the AFC Championship game.

40 Jawaan Taylor Kansas City Chiefs OT

The Chiefs paid him a lot of money three years ago to be their right tackle and it's not been quite what they expected. He's just been OK, but his pass blocking has been improved this season. Has a tendency to get penalized as evidenced by his 18 this season.

41 Mike Pennel Kansas City Chiefs DT

He is their big body in the inside to help anchor in against the run. We know that will be key against this Eagles run game. He has to hold up against the Eagles power inside.

42 Oren Burks Philadelphia Eagles ILB

He took over when Nakobe Dean went down in their first playoff game. He's done a solid job, making a splash play or two, but he doesn't have the coverage skills of Dean, which might show up in this one.

43 Bryan Cook Kansas City Chiefs FS

He's started every game for the Chiefs this season. He is much better as a run-support player than as a pass defender. That's a good thing against the Eagles rushing attack.

44 JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs WR

This veteran had some big, timely plays in the AFC title game against the Bills. He doesn't have great speed, but he knows how to use his body to get open and he can sit down in zones.

45 Jahan Dotson Philadelphia Eagles WR

The Eagles traded to get him as their third receiver, but they didn't get a lot out of him. He played 39 snaps in the NFC title game without a catch. He did have a touchdown catch in the wild-card victory over the Packers.

46 Mike Caliendo Kansas City Chiefs OG