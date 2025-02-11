Breaking news: the NFL is popular. And for the second-straight year, the Super Bowl, the most popular of all NFL games, did monster viewership numbers, with a record 126 million people tuning into the game on average, according to FOX Sports PR, despite the Eagles bludgeoning the Chiefs to the tune of 40-22 in a game that was never remotely competitive.

That also explains why the game topped out at 135.7 million viewers in the second quarter, meaning the total average number could have been even bigger if Kansas City had kept things closer.

FOX's "projected average audience" comes from numbers pulled across all platforms, including Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and the NFL's digital properties.

Worth noting as well: Via Awful Announcing, Nielsen "significantly changed" the way they handle measuring viewership, expanding its coverage for out-of-home viewership to encompass 100% of the country. That, coupled with the various simulcasts that are now included in Super Bowl viewership, set up FOX for a likely viewership record regardless of the outcome for this game.

FOX said in its release that it set a streaming record with 14.5 million viewers, including 13.5 million viewers on "Tubi alone."

This year's matchup managed to squeak by the record set by the Chiefs and 49ers during last year's CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII. And that broadcast beat out the previous year's record-setting Super Bowl (also between the Eagles and Chiefs) by a full 7%.

More data is expected to be available Tuesday, but the numbers say a couple of things: One, the streaming numbers are a big plus for the NFL moving forward as the league continues to expand the way in which it delivers football to fans, and two, the Super Bowl and football in general are so popular it may very well be blowout proof.