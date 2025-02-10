2025 Super Bowl score, Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates: Game kickoff, halftime show, odds, where to watch

NEW ORLEANS -- Super Bowl LIX is underway between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs with the two NFL powerhouses squaring off with a world title on the line for the second time in three years. The highly-anticipated showdown has been weeks in the making as the energy of the Caesars Superdome is feeling the clash of these heavyweight powers.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the 1965-67 Green Bay Packers to win three straight titles (the first ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls), while the Eagles are seeking their second Super Bowl title and fifth world championship.

The Eagles struck first taking a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Jalen Hurts via Brotherly Shove set up with a 27-yard reception by Jahan Dotson. Philadelphia begins the second quarter driving down the field on Kansas City, which was outgained 115-19 in the opening period with only one first down compared to nine for the NFC champions.

