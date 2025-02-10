Skip to Main Content

2025 Super Bowl score, Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates: Game kickoff, halftime show, odds, where to watch

It's a rematch two years in the making as Kansas City and Philadelphia meet at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Super Bowl LIX is underway between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs with the two NFL powerhouses squaring off with a world title on the line for the second time in three years. The highly-anticipated showdown has been weeks in the making as the energy of the Caesars Superdome is feeling the clash of these heavyweight powers. 

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to become the first team since the 1965-67 Green Bay Packers to win three straight titles (the first ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls), while the Eagles are seeking their second Super Bowl title and fifth world championship.

The Eagles struck first taking a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Jalen Hurts via Brotherly Shove set up with a 27-yard reception by Jahan Dotson. Philadelphia begins the second quarter driving down the field on Kansas City, which was outgained 115-19 in the opening period with only one first down compared to nine for the NFC champions.

Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
TV: Fox | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Chiefs -1, O/U 48.5

Another brutal (questionable) penalty

Nick Bolton just hit Saquon about a step late ahead of what would have been third-and-26. (Seems like it was a pretty meh call, considering he barely hit Saquon.) The Chiefs were about to get the ball back but instead Philly has a chance to keep the final possession of the half and extend the lead even further.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:58 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:58 pm EST
 
Eagles DOMINATING up front

This is looking a lot like Super Bowl LV. Philly's defensive line is totally owning the game and Patrick Mahomes just has absolutely no chance back there. He has to immediately move off his spot once he hits the top of his drop, and then it's just all scramble drill stuff. This could get ugly, pretty quickly.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:50 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:50 pm EST
 
Cooper DeJean hasn't allowed a TD pass this season

DeJean hasn't allowed a TD pass this seaosn, but he scored one. So DeJean has more TD scored (1) than he has allowed this season (0). 

Jeff Kerr
February 10, 2025, 12:50 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:50 pm EST
 
Mahomes pick-sixed

Cooper DeJean just blew this game open. After taking back-to-back sacks to open the drive, Mahomes tried to throw back across his body while rolling to his right. He thought he had DeAndre Hopkins on the crossing route but DeJean fell off his coverage and came back to the ball, picking it off right in stride and taking it back to the house. Kansas City now needs a monster comeback as the Eagles have a commanding lead. (It's DeJean's birthday, by the way. He got himself quite the present.)

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:44 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:44 pm EST
 
Chiefs down double digits... again

Kansas City is in a very familiar position:

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:39 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:39 pm EST
 
Justin Reid comes up big, forces FG

It looked like Hurts had a lane to scramble for a first down on that third-and-medium, but Reid came FLYING down from the safety spot to tackle him three yards short of the line to gain. The Eagles apparently felt that was too far to go for it on fourth down, and after a false start penalty, Jake Elliott tacked on a field goal to extend Philly's lead to 10-0. Kansas City's offense really needs to wake up.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:38 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:38 pm EST
 
Becton (knee) in medical tent

Eagles RG Mekhi Becton is not on the field for this possession. Tyler Steen is out there instead. Becton is questionable to return.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:32 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:32 pm EST
 
Chiefs offense stuck in mud

Kansas City has had three possessions and run just 10 plays. After getting a first down on their first play of the game, the Chiefs have gone three-and-out three times in a row. Mahomes is averaging 2.7 yards per attempt and the Chiefs have run the ball just once. They seem to know that they need to throw short passes instead of trying to run (their run game has been terrible and Philly's interior D-Line is dominant), but those short passes aren't working just yet.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:29 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:29 pm EST
 
Boos rain down on Taylor Swift

It's a very pro-Eagles crowd in New Orleans, and while Taylor Swift was actually loyal to the Eagles years ago, that's obviously not the case anymore with her dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. So, when they showed Swift on the big screen at the Caesars Superdome, boos rained down, so much so that even Swift was surprised at the widespread dismay. 

Taylor Swift reacts to being booed at Superdome during Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl 2025
Jordan Dajani
Taylor Swift reacts to being booed at Superdome during Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl 2025
 
Jalen Hurts INT

That was Hurts' first INT since Week 10 (at Dallas in November). He has 34 touchdowns to only three giveaways since the bye week (Week 5), but that was a big one. Look for that to be a turning point. 

Jeff Kerr
February 10, 2025, 12:24 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:24 pm EST
 
Bryan Cook gets the pick

Kansas City is dialing up the blitz on third downs. The previous blitz resulted in a sack but was negated by the penalty on Charles Omenihu. This time it forces Hurts to throw blindly before he's ready, and he left the throw way short. Cook took advantage by coming down with the interception.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:24 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:24 pm EST
 
Penalties hurting the Chiefs

That offsides penalty on Charles Omenihu is already the second penalty by Kansas City's defense that negated a third-down stop and gave the Eagles a first down in scoring position. That's one more first down than the Chiefs have overall.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:20 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:20 pm EST
 
Unsung WR making plays for Eagles

Jahan Dotson was targeted 33 times all season, but 11 of those came in the regular season finale when all the starters sat out. He wasn't targeted at all in either of the last two games. He already has two catches in the first quarter. Role players stepping up is always key in a Super Bowl, and we already have one doing it.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:17 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:17 pm EST
 
Inside some of the insane concession prices

The most expensive part of attending a Super Bowl is definitely buying the ticket, but even after you've acquired one of those, things aren't going to get much cheaper once you're at the game, and that's because nearly everything about attending the game is expensive, including the concessions. Read more about some of the insanely priced items, including a $59 drink and $36 Super Bowl ultimate nachos, below.

Here are the craziest Super Bowl concession prices for Chiefs vs. Eagles from this $59 drink to a $36 nachos
John Breech
Here are the craziest Super Bowl concession prices for Chiefs vs. Eagles from this $59 drink to a $36 nachos
 
Controversial penalties to open the game

There was an offensive pass interference call on A.J. Brown that didn't look like pass interference. Then there was an unnecessary roughness call against Dallas Goedert that didn't seem blatant enough to warrant a flag. Not a great start for this officiating crew, which also ruled that Jahan Dotson scored a touchdown when he was in fact down at the 1-yard line. Luckily, replay assist corrected the call -- not that it mattered. Jalen Hurts scored on the "Tush Push" on the next play.

Super Bowl 2025: Officials make questionable call in favor of Chiefs nullifying Eagles' fourth-down conversion
Tyler Sullivan
Super Bowl 2025: Officials make questionable call in favor of Chiefs nullifying Eagles' fourth-down conversion
 
Eagles pressure making an impact

Kansas City has had two third downs, and Philly has gotten pressure on Mahomes and forced him off his spot both times. As a result, both passes fell incomplete and both Chiefs possessions ended with a punt. The Eagles have a chance to take an early two-score lead now.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:10 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:10 pm EST
 
Jalen Hurts milestone TD

Jalen Hurts is the first QB in NFL history with 10 rush TD in a postseason career. The "Tush Push" gets Hurts in as he has 34 touchdowns to two giveaways since the Eagles bye week (Week 5). 

Jeff Kerr
February 10, 2025, 12:06 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:06 pm EST
 
Hurts gets the scoring started

Chiefs 0, Eagles 7 -- 6:15, 1Q

It took just one "Tush Push" attempt for Philadelphia to find the end zone. 7-0 Eagles on the 1-yard "run" by Jalen Hurts.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:06 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:06 pm EST
 
Dotson gets the Eagles into scoring position

It didn't take long for the Eagles to take advantage of the penalty. On second down, Jahan Dotson beat Jaylen Watson up the right sideline for a big gain. Great blitz pickup by the offensive line and Saquon Barkley to give Jalen Hurts time to make the throw. "Tush Push" incoming after the commercial while they review to determine that Dotson was actually down at the 1-yard line.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:03 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:03 pm EST
 
Penalties even out

Pretty soft call on Trent McDuffie now. A high throw to Dallas Goedert and McDuffie tried to make a hit, and barely caught Goedert up high but with his hands and not his helmet. It extends Philly's drive and moves the Eagles into scoring territory.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:00 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:00 pm EST
 
Chiefs start RPO-heavy, quickly stall out

Kansas City began the AFC title game with several run-pass option throws to move quickly down the field and score on the Bills. The Chiefs began this game with a pair of run-pass option throws as well. But a second-down drop from Travis Kelce forced a third-and-long where Mahomes had to scramble away from several defenders and eventually throw the ball away.

Jared Dubin
February 9, 2025, 11:53 PM
Feb. 09, 2025, 6:53 pm EST
 
Fourth-down conversion overturned

Pretty soft call on A.J. Brown with the offensive pass interference here. He caught Trent McDuffie in the face mask, but that's not usually the kind of thing you see called as OPI. The penalty negated a fourth-down conversion that was set up by a great scramble from Jalen Hurts on third-and-11. The Chiefs defense struggled against scrambles this season, so that's something to watch out for the rest of the way.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, understandably, was not pleased about the call.

Jared Dubin
February 9, 2025, 11:47 PM
Feb. 09, 2025, 6:47 pm EST
 
When Philadelphia has the ball

Here are a few things to watch for when it's Eagles offense vs. Chiefs defense:

  • Does KC stack the box against Saquon Barkley?
  • Can Jalen Hurts make the Chiefs pay for blitzing him?
  • Does Trent McDuffie move into the slot? 
  • How does the O-Line handle Chris Jones?
Jared Dubin
February 9, 2025, 11:42 PM
Feb. 09, 2025, 6:42 pm EST
 
When Kansas City has the ball

Here are a few things to watch for when it's Chiefs offense vs. Eagles defense:

  • Where does Xavier Worthy line up? 
  • Do the Eagles move Jalen Carter to the right side of the defensive line to work against Mike Caliendo?
  • Can Jawaan Taylor handle Nolan Smith?
  • How much man coverage does Philly play? How often does Vic Fangio send blitzes?
  • Will Mahomes repeatedly check down if the Eagles play their standard defense? And is so, will Travis Kelce catch 100 passes?
Jared Dubin
February 9, 2025, 11:39 PM
Feb. 09, 2025, 6:39 pm EST
 
Coin toss results

The Chiefs won the toss. It was tails. Eagles get the ball first. Chiefs deferred. For those of you that bet tails, congrats. 

Jeff Kerr
February 9, 2025, 11:37 PM
Feb. 09, 2025, 6:37 pm EST
 
Big bad Super Bowl preview

Want to get a handle on every single key matchup that will decide this game? We've got you covered right here, breaking down the things that matter on both sides of the ball.

  • Patrick Mahomes vs. Vic Fangio
  • Eagles DBs vs. Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown
  • Travis Kelce vs. Philly's middle-of-the-field defense
  • Jalen Carter vs. Trey Smith and Nolan Smith vs. Jawaan Taylor
  • Kansas City's run blocking vs. Philly's interior DL
  • Saquon Barkley vs. KC's defensive line
  • Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson vs. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith
  • Jalen Hurts vs. Steve Spagnuolo's blitz packages
  • Kansas City's discipline vs. Hurts' scrambling
Super Bowl 2025 where to watch: Chiefs vs. Eagles key matchups, odds, pick, time, TV channel, NFL live stream
Jared Dubin
Super Bowl 2025 where to watch: Chiefs vs. Eagles key matchups, odds, pick, time, TV channel, NFL live stream
Jared Dubin
February 9, 2025, 11:25 PM
Feb. 09, 2025, 6:25 pm EST
 
Super Bowl cheat sheet

There's just south of a half-hour left until the game starts. Good news: That's plenty of time to become an expert, even if you're just a casual fan. We've got our eighth annual casual fan's guide to becoming a Super Bowl expert.

  • The quarterback of the Chiefs is Patrick Mahomes (No. 15). Mahomes is already thought of as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and is generally considered the best player currently playing in the NFL. He has been the starter in Kansas City for seven seasons, and this is his fifth trip to the Super Bowl. He's won three out of his first four, including each of the last two years. He's widely regarded as the NFL's most creative quarterback, and his ability to change arm angles and make throws that others cannot makes the Chiefs nearly impossible to defend.
  • The quarterback of the Eagles is Jalen Hurts (No. 1). Hurts is a dual-threat quarterback who makes as many plays with his legs as he does with his arm. He has been Philly's starter for four seasons and this is now his second Super Bowl appearance, having lost to Mahomes and the Chiefs two years ago. He's a strong deep-ball thrower and the league's preeminent purveyor of the "Tush Push," a quarterback sneak play that is wildly effective. He does tend to struggle throwing under heavy pressure and against the blitz, and Kansas City's defense is capable of getting pressure in the face of any passer.
2025 Super Bowl cheat sheet: Everything to know for Chiefs vs. Eagles championship game in New Orleans
Jared Dubin
2025 Super Bowl cheat sheet: Everything to know for Chiefs vs. Eagles championship game in New Orleans
Jared Dubin
February 9, 2025, 11:15 PM
Feb. 09, 2025, 6:15 pm EST
 
59 things to know about Super Bowl LIX

This is Super Bowl LIX -- the 59th Super Bowl. Cody Benjamin has you covered with 59 things to know. Here are his key matchup questions:

42. Will the Chiefs go heavy on the blitz? Hurts hasn't always fared well when flushed out of the pocket, and suffered an ugly 2023 playoff loss in the face of strong pressure. Spagnuolo, meanwhile, has built a sturdy reputation when it comes to sending extra rushers at precisely the right time.

43. Can Barkley run free (again)? All year, teams have tried and failed to contain the Eagles' new running back. And while the Chiefs boast a top-10 run defense, they'll also have to account for an elite group of pass weapons on the Eagles' end, including tackle-shedding tight end Dallas Goedert.

44. Will the Chiefs keep Mahomes upright? Kansas City also boasts a battle-tested front, with Pro Bowlers like Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey holding things down. Carter has been a warrior in the middle, though, and the young Nolan Smith Jr. has also emerged off the edge for the Eagles.

45. Can the Eagles match the Chiefs' situational strategy? Reid's creative play design does a lot to elevate an otherwise so-so crop of talent around Mahomes, whereas Sirianni and Kellen Moore's Eagles offense has been fairly predictable, leaning mostly on the sheer star power of the players in the lineup.

Chiefs vs. Eagles 2025 Super Bowl: 59 things to know for Super Bowl 59 rematch in New Orleans
Cody Benjamin
Chiefs vs. Eagles 2025 Super Bowl: 59 things to know for Super Bowl 59 rematch in New Orleans
Jared Dubin
February 9, 2025, 11:05 PM
Feb. 09, 2025, 6:05 pm EST
