2025 Super Bowl score, Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates: Philly shuts out KC at halftime, where to watch game

NEW ORLEANS -- It has been a showcase of total domination in the first half of Super Bowl LIX as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles enter the break with a commanding 24-0 lead over the two-time-defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs at intermission. The Chiefs have just 23 yards of total offense at the break, their fewest in a half under Patrick Mahomes.

The Eagles took an early 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts that was set up by Hurts' 27-yard completion to Jahan Dotson. Philadelphia was ahead 10-0 when rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean picked off Mahomes and raced 38 yards for a score, extending the Eagles' lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter. Mahomes' second interception of the half -- grabbed by linebacker Zack Baun deep in Chiefs territory -- set up Hurts' 12-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown as Philadelphia continued to distance itself from Kansas City.

Hurts is off to a fast start, but the story of the game so far has been the Eagles defense. In the first half, Vic Fangio's unit wreaked havoc on Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense. Josh Sweat had 1.5 of Philadelphia's three first-half sacks of Mahomes, who went just 6 of 14 for 33 yards in the game's first 30 minutes. The Eagles outgained the Chiefs 179-23 in the first half and did not let the Chiefs convert on any of their six third-down attempts.

The Chiefs will get the ball first to start the second half. Will they score and make things interesting, or will their first drive of the second half be a continuation of what transpired in the first half?

Odds: Chiefs -1, O/U 48.5