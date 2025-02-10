Skip to Main Content

2025 Super Bowl score, Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates: Philly shuts out KC at halftime, where to watch game

It's a rematch two years in the making as Kansas City and Philadelphia meet at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- It has been a showcase of total domination in the first half of Super Bowl LIX as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles enter the break with a commanding 24-0 lead over the two-time-defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs at intermission. The Chiefs have just 23 yards of total offense at the break, their fewest in a half under Patrick Mahomes.

The Eagles took an early 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts that was set up by Hurts' 27-yard completion to Jahan Dotson. Philadelphia was ahead 10-0 when rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean picked off Mahomes and raced 38 yards for a score, extending the Eagles' lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter. Mahomes' second interception of the half -- grabbed by linebacker Zack Baun deep in Chiefs territory -- set up Hurts' 12-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown as Philadelphia continued to distance itself from Kansas City. 

Hurts is off to a fast start, but the story of the game so far has been the Eagles defense. In the first half, Vic Fangio's unit wreaked havoc on Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense. Josh Sweat had 1.5 of Philadelphia's three first-half sacks of Mahomes, who went just 6 of 14 for 33 yards in the game's first 30 minutes. The Eagles outgained the Chiefs 179-23 in the first half and did not let the Chiefs convert on any of their six third-down attempts. 

The Chiefs will get the ball first to start the second half. Will they score and make things interesting, or will their first drive of the second half be a continuation of what transpired in the first half?

Touchdown Kansas City

The Chiefs are on the board, folks. Mahomes was again scrambling away from pressure and held on until the very last possible second and fired the ball back over the middle to Worthy, who found himself in the end zone. Alas, it's still a four-score Eagles lead.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:26 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:26 pm EST
 
FINALLY

Kansas City has at long last crossed midfield. Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy on a deep shot over the top of the defense and got a 50-yard gain. That was Worthy's first real contribution of the night, obviously.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:23 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:23 pm EST
 
The rout is on

Instead of trying to burn some clock after the turnover on downs, the Eagles went deep right away. What a throw from Hurts and what a catch in contested coverage from DeVonta Smith. Jaylen Watson tried to get his hand in there to break it up but Smith hung on and stuck the dagger in there.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:20 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:20 pm EST
 
No signs of life

The Chiefs had a chance to cross midfield for the first time but failed to convert on fourth-and-5. Avonte Maddox made a leaping deflection of Mahomes' pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins on the quick out. This one is all but over as the Eagles have a four-possession lead and the ball in Chiefs territory with just south of 18 minutes left.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:16 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:16 pm EST
 
Eagles in full control

A Jake Elliott field goal just made it 27-0 with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter. Kansas City has all of two first downs in this game, so something pretty spectacular would have to happen across these final 20 minutes and 18 seconds for the Chiefs to stage a comeback.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:10 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:10 pm EST
 
Hurts scrambles killing K.C.

We wrote about this before the game. No team allowed the opposing quarterback to scramble more often this season than did the Chiefs, who let up 50 scrambles. As a percentage of pressured dropbacks, they ranked sixth-worst. Hurts just keeps finding lanes to scramble here.

The Chiefs had a stronger-than-usual season defending the run in 2024. They allowed only 4.1 yards per carry, and they ranked better than average in yards both before and after contact, via Tru Media.

They did have a weakness, though: They were one of the league's least-effective teams defending against scrambles this season, allowing quarterbacks to escape downfield a league-high 50 times. Even on a percentage basis, they saw quarterbacks take off downfield on 20.9% of pressured dropbacks, which ranked sixth-worst. They were one of only nine teams that saw pressures result in scrambles at a higher rate than sacks, with the fourth-largest negative margin. 

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:02 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:02 pm EST
 
Eagles DL dominates another drive

The Chiefs finally got another first down -- their first since the opening snap of the game -- and the Eagles' defensive line immediately re-asserted its dominance. Back-to-back sacks and then forced Mahomes from the pocket for a scramble that had no chance of picking up the first down. Philly is totally dominating up front.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:54 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:54 pm EST
 
A.J. Brown reading 'Inner Excellence' again

After scoring a touchdown right before halftime, the Eagles receiver whipped out "Inner Excellence" by Jim Murphy on the sideline. It's now the second time in these playoffs that the Philly star has been seen combing through the self-improvement book.

Tyler Sullivan
Halftime highlight

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:41 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:41 pm EST
 
Total domination

The Eagles are out-gaining the Chiefs 179-23. They have a 2-1 time of possession advantage. Kansas City got a first down on its first snap of the game and does not have another one since. The Chiefs have more turnovers (2) and sacks allowed (3) and penalties (4) than first downs. Mahomes is averaging 1.2 yards per dropback. Philly's running game hasn't even really gotten going yet (Saquon has 31 yards on his 12 carries) and it already feels like the game is out of hand.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:23 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:23 pm EST
 
Yikes

The Chiefs finally had a chance to make a play and DeAndre Hopkins just fell down while trying to make a wide-open catch. It's been that kind of night for Kansas City. Oh, and Philly still has a chance to score again before the break.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:15 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:15 pm EST
 
Elliott sets Super Bowl record 

Jake Elliott is officially the most accurate kicker in Super Bowl history. The Philadelphia Eagles kicker drilled a 48-yard field goal during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, which makes him 6 for 6 in his Super Bowl career. Now, the only problem with holding this record is that he could lose it before the game is even over.

John Breech
The significance of Mahomes INT

Patrick Mahomes has more INT in the first half of Super Bowl LIX (2) than he does in his other 20 playoff games combined (1). It's crazy how much pressure the Eagles are getting to him. The Chiefs have no answer. 

Jeff Kerr
February 10, 2025, 1:10 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:10 pm EST
 
AJB to the house

After a poor throw from Hurts to A.J. Brown stopped the previous drive in its tracks, this time the two connect on a short crossing route for a WIDE OPEN touchdown. No defender anywhere near him and AJB walked right into the end zone. It is absolutely ALL Eagles right now.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:08 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:08 pm EST
 
Another pick

Josh Sweat drove Joe Thuney right into Patrick Mahomes' plant leg and forced an errant throw that became another interception. This time it's All-Pro LB Zack Baun, and it sets the Eagles up with a chance to really blow this game open.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:06 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:06 pm EST
 
Another brutal (questionable) penalty

Nick Bolton just hit Saquon about a step late ahead of what would have been third-and-26. (Seems like it was a pretty meh call, considering he barely hit Saquon.) The Chiefs were about to get the ball back but instead Philly has a chance to keep the final possession of the half and extend the lead even further.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:58 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:58 pm EST
 
Eagles DOMINATING up front

This is looking a lot like Super Bowl LV. Philly's defensive line is totally owning the game and Patrick Mahomes just has absolutely no chance back there. He has to immediately move off his spot once he hits the top of his drop, and then it's just all scramble drill stuff. This could get ugly, pretty quickly.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:50 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:50 pm EST
 
Cooper DeJean hasn't allowed a TD pass this season

DeJean hasn't allowed a TD pass this seaosn, but he scored one. So DeJean has more TD scored (1) than he has allowed this season (0). 

Jeff Kerr
February 10, 2025, 12:50 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:50 pm EST
 
Mahomes pick-sixed

Cooper DeJean just blew this game open. After taking back-to-back sacks to open the drive, Mahomes tried to throw back across his body while rolling to his right. He thought he had DeAndre Hopkins on the crossing route but DeJean fell off his coverage and came back to the ball, picking it off right in stride and taking it back to the house. Kansas City now needs a monster comeback as the Eagles have a commanding lead. (It's DeJean's birthday, by the way. He got himself quite the present.)

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:44 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:44 pm EST
 
Chiefs down double digits... again

Kansas City is in a very familiar position:

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:39 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:39 pm EST
 
Justin Reid comes up big, forces FG

It looked like Hurts had a lane to scramble for a first down on that third-and-medium, but Reid came FLYING down from the safety spot to tackle him three yards short of the line to gain. The Eagles apparently felt that was too far to go for it on fourth down, and after a false start penalty, Jake Elliott tacked on a field goal to extend Philly's lead to 10-0. Kansas City's offense really needs to wake up.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:38 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:38 pm EST
 
Becton (knee) in medical tent

Eagles RG Mekhi Becton is not on the field for this possession. Tyler Steen is out there instead. Becton is questionable to return.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:32 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:32 pm EST
 
Chiefs offense stuck in mud

Kansas City has had three possessions and run just 10 plays. After getting a first down on their first play of the game, the Chiefs have gone three-and-out three times in a row. Mahomes is averaging 2.7 yards per attempt and the Chiefs have run the ball just once. They seem to know that they need to throw short passes instead of trying to run (their run game has been terrible and Philly's interior D-Line is dominant), but those short passes aren't working just yet.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:29 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:29 pm EST
 
Boos rain down on Taylor Swift

It's a very pro-Eagles crowd in New Orleans, and while Taylor Swift was actually loyal to the Eagles years ago, that's obviously not the case anymore with her dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. So, when they showed Swift on the big screen at the Caesars Superdome, boos rained down, so much so that even Swift was surprised at the widespread dismay. 

Jordan Dajani
Jalen Hurts INT

That was Hurts' first INT since Week 10 (at Dallas in November). He has 34 touchdowns to only three giveaways since the bye week (Week 5), but that was a big one. Look for that to be a turning point. 

Jeff Kerr
February 10, 2025, 12:24 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:24 pm EST
 
Bryan Cook gets the pick

Kansas City is dialing up the blitz on third downs. The previous blitz resulted in a sack but was negated by the penalty on Charles Omenihu. This time it forces Hurts to throw blindly before he's ready, and he left the throw way short. Cook took advantage by coming down with the interception.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:24 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:24 pm EST
 
Penalties hurting the Chiefs

That offsides penalty on Charles Omenihu is already the second penalty by Kansas City's defense that negated a third-down stop and gave the Eagles a first down in scoring position. That's one more first down than the Chiefs have overall.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:20 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:20 pm EST
