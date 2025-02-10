Skip to Main Content

2025 Super Bowl score: Eagles demolish Chiefs to win fifth NFL championship behind ferocious defense

Philadelphia dominated the defending two-time Super Bowl champs

NEW ORLEANS -- In a dominant performance, the Philadelphia Eagles led 34-0 before coasting to a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles avenged their loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and denied the Chiefs a chance at becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls. 

Philadelphia led 24-0 at halftime on the strength of Cooper DeJean's pick six of Patrick Mahomes and an interception by Zack Baun that set up Jalen Hurts' touchdown pass to A.J. Brown just before halftime. The Eagles led 34-0 before Mahomes threw three touchdown passes to make the final score look closer than the game actually was. 

The Eagles defense was the story of the night. Vic Fangio's unit sacked Mahomes a career-high six times, with Josh Sweat leading with way with 2.5 sacks. Philadelphia allowed a scant 23 yards in the first half and did not allow the Chiefs to convert on third down until there was just over a minute left in the third quarter. 

While it was a tough night for Mahomes, it was a brilliant game for Hurts, who was named the game's MVP after throwing for threw two touchdowns and finishing as the game's leading rusher with 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Saquon Barkley had 97 total yards on 31 touches while breaking Terrell Davis' 26-year-old record for the most rushing yards in a season (including the postseason). 

Here's a closer look at how the Eagles pulled it off. 

Why the Eagles won 

Mahomes' late touchdowns doesn't take away the fact that this was a historically dominant night by the Eagles defense. Specifically, the Eagles front four deserves a shout-out for how they were able to impact the game. 

Philadelphia was able to pressure Mahomes without blitzing, which was the key to its success. In fact, the Eagles did not blitz Mahomes on any of his 32 dropbacks, making him the sixth quarterback in Super Bowl history to not be blitzed a single game (h/t ESPN Research). Each of those quarterbacks lost the game. 

The defense shined, but Hurts and the rest of the Eagles offense showed out, too. Hurts was in control for most of the game, going 17 of 22 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one pick. Hurts was protected well by the largest starting offensive line in Super Bowl history, a unit that also paved the way for Barkley and Co. to run for 135 yards on 45 carries. 

Why the Chiefs lost 

Similar to their loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs couldn't protect Mahomes, who didn't look comfortable in the pocket until the game was out of reach. Mahomes also didn't help himself by holding onto the ball too long and trying too many low-percentage passes, like the one that led to Baun's pick late in the first half. 

It didn't help that the Chiefs had absolutely no balance, as they finished the game with just 11 rushing attempts. Mahomes was Kansas City's leading rusher with just 25 yards on four carries. Another note on the Chiefs offense was the lack of production by future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce, who caught just four passes for 39 yards. 

If the Chiefs had a star on this night, it was rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who caught two of Mahomes' late touchdowns that included a 50-yard scoring catch. Worthy's 157 yards receiving are the most by a rookie receiver in a Super Bowl. 

It's hard to criticize the Chiefs defense too much. Their offense put them in terrible spots most of the game, and they did a good job containing Barkley, who finished with 57 yards on 25 carries. But they did not make enough big plays that could have shifted the game's momentum. They also allowed Hurts to make too many plays (especially on the ground) on Philadelphia's four second-half scoring drives. 

Turning point 

The Chiefs still had a pulse late in the first half after forcing an Eagles punt. Kansas City, which would start the second half with the ball, had the ball with a chance to score before halftime. Any chance of a Chiefs comeback, however, quickly evaporated when Baun snatched Mahomes' pass intended for Hollywood Brown. Hurts parlayed the turnover into his touchdown pass to Brown that extended the Eagles lead to 24-0. 

Play of the game

Fittingly, the night's signature play was turned in by the Eagles defense, when DeJean (who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Sunday) picked off Mahomes before racing to pay dirt. 

Quotables 

"Defense wins championships. We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, they gave us short fields, and we were able to do what we do." -- Hurts during his postgame interview with Fox 

What's next 

The Eagles will begin celebrating their fifth NFL championship and second Super Bowl title. Eagles fans have good reason to celebrate, as their team was on the winning side of one of the most unexpected outcomes in Super Bowl history. 

Conversely, the Chiefs will begin to pick up the pieces after coming up short of their quest to win three straight Super Bowls. Instead of making history, the Chiefs became the ninth back-to-back champion to come up short of a three-peat. 

Pinned
Super Bowl champions

The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl champions. They started the season 2-2, but after their Week 5 bye they went on a 16-1 run, with their only loss coming in a game where Jalen Hurts got concussed in the first quarter. Their defense was the best in the league during that stretch, as was their run game. And during the playoffs, Hurts threw the ball better than at any other point this season. 

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 3:16 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 10:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
The fastest man in football

Xavier Worthy just straight up outran two Eagles defensive backs to the back of the end zone and got himself his second touchdown of the game. Pretty impressive throw and catch, though obviously far too late. Worthy, though, has 8 catches for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 3:14 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 10:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Gatorade bath

Nick Sirianni was on the receiving end of a deserving Gatorade bath to celebrate the accomplishment.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 3:12 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 10:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Garbage time

You know the game is well and truly over when the backup quarterback comes onto the field. Kenny Pickett is in the game.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 3:06 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 10:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Chiefs get on the board again

DeAndre Hopkins with the back-shoulder catch in the front of the end zone for a touchdown. I wouldn't say it's better late than never, necessarily. Kansas City's offense put together a couple garbage-time drives, but was totally inept in this game.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 3:02 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 10:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Eagles build the lead

Jake Elliott tacks on another field goal, this time from 50 yards out. It is a 40-6 lead with just over 8 minutes left. I'm not even sure an offense can score five touchdowns in eight minutes.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:50 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Another turnover

Again, this has just been an utterly dominant performance from Philly's D-Line. Mahomes was loading up to try to throw deep and Milton Williams just came around for the sack as Mahomes got pummeled from the front by Moro Ojomo. It's a strip-sack and a fumble recovery by the Eagles. This is all but over.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:44 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Scrambling man

As Hurts scrambles for yet another first down, a reminder. (Also, he just set a new Super Bowl record for QB rushing yards with 72.)

The Chiefs had a stronger-than-usual season defending the run in 2024. They allowed only 4.1 yards per carry, and they ranked better than average in yards both before and after contact, via Tru Media.

They did have a weakness, though: They were one of the league's least-effective teams defending against scrambles this season, allowing quarterbacks to escape downfield a league-high 50 times. Even on a percentage basis, they saw quarterbacks take off downfield on 20.9% of pressured dropbacks, which ranked sixth-worst. They were one of only nine teams that saw pressures result in scrambles at a higher rate than sacks, with the fourth-largest negative margin. 

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:37 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:37 pm EST
 
Pinned
Touchdown Kansas City

The Chiefs are on the board, folks. Mahomes was again scrambling away from pressure and held on until the very last possible second and fired the ball back over the middle to Worthy, who found himself in the end zone. Alas, it's still a four-score Eagles lead.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:26 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:26 pm EST
 
Pinned
FINALLY

Kansas City has at long last crossed midfield. Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy on a deep shot over the top of the defense and got a 50-yard gain. That was Worthy's first real contribution of the night, obviously.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:23 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
The rout is on

Instead of trying to burn some clock after the turnover on downs, the Eagles went deep right away. What a throw from Hurts and what a catch in contested coverage from DeVonta Smith. Jaylen Watson tried to get his hand in there to break it up but Smith hung on and stuck the dagger in there.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:20 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:20 pm EST
 
Pinned
No signs of life

The Chiefs had a chance to cross midfield for the first time but failed to convert on fourth-and-5. Avonte Maddox made a leaping deflection of Mahomes' pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins on the quick out. This one is all but over as the Eagles have a four-possession lead and the ball in Chiefs territory with just south of 18 minutes left.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:16 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
Eagles in full control

A Jake Elliott field goal just made it 27-0 with 5:18 remaining in the third quarter. Kansas City has all of two first downs in this game, so something pretty spectacular would have to happen across these final 20 minutes and 18 seconds for the Chiefs to stage a comeback.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:10 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:10 pm EST
 
Pinned
Hurts scrambles killing K.C.

We wrote about this before the game. No team allowed the opposing quarterback to scramble more often this season than did the Chiefs, who let up 50 scrambles. As a percentage of pressured dropbacks, they ranked sixth-worst. Hurts just keeps finding lanes to scramble here.

The Chiefs had a stronger-than-usual season defending the run in 2024. They allowed only 4.1 yards per carry, and they ranked better than average in yards both before and after contact, via Tru Media.

They did have a weakness, though: They were one of the league's least-effective teams defending against scrambles this season, allowing quarterbacks to escape downfield a league-high 50 times. Even on a percentage basis, they saw quarterbacks take off downfield on 20.9% of pressured dropbacks, which ranked sixth-worst. They were one of only nine teams that saw pressures result in scrambles at a higher rate than sacks, with the fourth-largest negative margin. 

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 2:02 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 9:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Eagles DL dominates another drive

The Chiefs finally got another first down -- their first since the opening snap of the game -- and the Eagles' defensive line immediately re-asserted its dominance. Back-to-back sacks and then forced Mahomes from the pocket for a scramble that had no chance of picking up the first down. Philly is totally dominating up front.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:54 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:54 pm EST
 
Pinned
A.J. Brown reading 'Inner Excellence' again

After scoring a touchdown right before halftime, the Eagles receiver whipped out "Inner Excellence" by Jim Murphy on the sideline. It's now the second time in these playoffs that the Philly star has been seen combing through the self-improvement book.

2025 Super Bowl: A.J. Brown breaks out 'Inner Excellence' book after Eagles touchdown vs. Chiefs
Tyler Sullivan
2025 Super Bowl: A.J. Brown breaks out 'Inner Excellence' book after Eagles touchdown vs. Chiefs
 
Pinned
Halftime highlight

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:41 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Total domination

The Eagles are out-gaining the Chiefs 179-23. They have a 2-1 time of possession advantage. Kansas City got a first down on its first snap of the game and does not have another one since. The Chiefs have more turnovers (2) and sacks allowed (3) and penalties (4) than first downs. Mahomes is averaging 1.2 yards per dropback. Philly's running game hasn't even really gotten going yet (Saquon has 31 yards on his 12 carries) and it already feels like the game is out of hand.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:23 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Barkley sets another record

Make that two NFL records for Saquon Barkley, who has now rushed for the most yards in a single season (regular and postseason) in league history. He passed Terrell Davis, who had 2,476 yards. Barkley has 2,477 yards at halftime against the Chiefs.

Super Bowl 2025: Eagles' Saquon Barkley breaks Terrell Davis' 26-year-old NFL record in blowout vs. Chiefs
Jeff Kerr
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles' Saquon Barkley breaks Terrell Davis' 26-year-old NFL record in blowout vs. Chiefs
 
Pinned
Yikes

The Chiefs finally had a chance to make a play and DeAndre Hopkins just fell down while trying to make a wide-open catch. It's been that kind of night for Kansas City. Oh, and Philly still has a chance to score again before the break.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:15 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Elliott sets Super Bowl record 

Jake Elliott is officially the most accurate kicker in Super Bowl history. The Philadelphia Eagles kicker drilled a 48-yard field goal during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX, which makes him 6 for 6 in his Super Bowl career. Now, the only problem with holding this record is that he could lose it before the game is even over.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has historical Super Bowl by breaking one record, tying two others in win
John Breech
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has historical Super Bowl by breaking one record, tying two others in win
 
Pinned
The significance of Mahomes INT

Patrick Mahomes has more INT in the first half of Super Bowl LIX (2) than he does in his other 20 playoff games combined (1). It's crazy how much pressure the Eagles are getting to him. The Chiefs have no answer. 

Jeff Kerr
February 10, 2025, 1:10 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:10 pm EST
 
Pinned
AJB to the house

After a poor throw from Hurts to A.J. Brown stopped the previous drive in its tracks, this time the two connect on a short crossing route for a WIDE OPEN touchdown. No defender anywhere near him and AJB walked right into the end zone. It is absolutely ALL Eagles right now.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:08 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:08 pm EST
 
Pinned
Another pick

Josh Sweat drove Joe Thuney right into Patrick Mahomes' plant leg and forced an errant throw that became another interception. This time it's All-Pro LB Zack Baun, and it sets the Eagles up with a chance to really blow this game open.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 1:06 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 8:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Another brutal (questionable) penalty

Nick Bolton just hit Saquon about a step late ahead of what would have been third-and-26. (Seems like it was a pretty meh call, considering he barely hit Saquon.) The Chiefs were about to get the ball back but instead Philly has a chance to keep the final possession of the half and extend the lead even further.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:58 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Eagles DOMINATING up front

This is looking a lot like Super Bowl LV. Philly's defensive line is totally owning the game and Patrick Mahomes just has absolutely no chance back there. He has to immediately move off his spot once he hits the top of his drop, and then it's just all scramble drill stuff. This could get ugly, pretty quickly.

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:50 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Cooper DeJean hasn't allowed a TD pass this season

DeJean hasn't allowed a TD pass this seaosn, but he scored one. So DeJean has more TD scored (1) than he has allowed this season (0). 

Jeff Kerr
February 10, 2025, 12:50 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Mahomes pick-sixed

Cooper DeJean just blew this game open. After taking back-to-back sacks to open the drive, Mahomes tried to throw back across his body while rolling to his right. He thought he had DeAndre Hopkins on the crossing route but DeJean fell off his coverage and came back to the ball, picking it off right in stride and taking it back to the house. Kansas City now needs a monster comeback as the Eagles have a commanding lead. (It's DeJean's birthday, by the way. He got himself quite the present.)

Jared Dubin
February 10, 2025, 12:44 AM
Feb. 09, 2025, 7:44 pm EST
