The stage is set for Super Bowl 59 as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET. These two teams squared off in the Super Bowl two years ago, with Kansas City securing a thrilling 38-35 victory. With a win in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs will become the first NFL franchise to win three consecutive Super Bowls. This is Kansas City's fifth Super Bowl appearance since 2019. Meanwhile, the Eagles are looking to lift the Lombardi Trophy for just the second time in franchise history and first since 2018. Kansas City is favored by 1.5 points according to the latest 2025 Super Bowl odds, down a half-point from the opening line, while the over/under for total points scored is down to 48.5, down one from the opener. The Chiefs are -123 money-line favorites, while the Eagles are +103 underdogs. See the latest odds, picks, props, and more here.

Making 2025 Super Bowl score predictions can help form not only Chiefs vs. Eagles spread picks, but also NFL over/under picks and Super Bowl parlays. Will Super Bowl LIX be a lopsided affair or play out close to the Chiefs vs. Eagles betting odds? SportsLine's advanced NFL model has revealed its exact NFL score prediction for Super Bowl 59, which could mean a huge payday of over 200-1 if it hits.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2025 Super Bowl on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and betting apps has seen strong returns at their best sports betting apps.

Now, the model has simulated Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles 10,000 times and locked in its exact score prediction and spread, total and money line betting picks.

Chiefs vs. Eagles score prediction from 10,000 simulations

Projected Final Score: Eagles 27, Chiefs 26

Against The Spread

Pick: Philadelphia +1.5

The Eagles cover in 54% of the model's simulations.

See the latest Super Bowl ATS picks here

Over/Under

Pick: Over 48.5

The Over hits in 54% of the model's simulations.

See the latest Super Bowl OU picks here

Money Line

Pick: Philadelphia +103

The Eagles win in 53% of the model's simulations.

See the latest Super Bowl ML picks here

More ways to bet on the Super Bowl

You've seen the latest model picks. Now, get Super Bowl expert advice before locking in your Super Bowl 59 picks: Visit SportsLine now to see NFL insider Matt Severance's best bet for Chiefs vs. Eagles, all from the expert on a 37-12 roll on NFL games, returning nearly $2,000 for $100 bettors.

SportsLine's AI PickBot has also locked in its top player props for NFL prop picks involving stars like Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Get its seven 4-star rated picks now. Visit SportsLine now to see the top 2025 Super Bowl props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,390 top-rated picks since last season.

Where to bet on NFL games

Here are the top sportsbooks to bet on NFL games this week, along with the various NFL sportsbook promos they currently offer.