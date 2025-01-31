The stage is set for Super Bowl 59 as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET. These two teams squared off in the Super Bowl two years ago, with Kansas City securing a thrilling 38-35 victory. With a win in Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs will become the first NFL franchise to win three consecutive Super Bowls. This is Kansas City's fifth Super Bowl appearance since 2019. Meanwhile, the Eagles are looking to lift the Lombardi Trophy for just the second time in franchise history and first since 2018. Kansas City is favored by 1.5 points according to the latest 2025 Super Bowl odds, down a half-point from the opener, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. The Chiefs are -128 money-line favorites (risk $128 to win $100) after opening at -130, while the Eagles are +108 underdogs (risk $100 to win $108). Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday due to a hamstring injury. On Thursday, the Eagles designated defensive end Brandon Graham (triceps) to return from IR.

After diving into Super Bowl LIX, the model is backing over 49.5 points to be scored. Philadelphia's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far in the 2025 NFL playoffs, averaging 35 points per game over three contests. Running back Saquon Barkley has been stellar for the Eagles, racking up 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the postseason. Hurts has also been effective under center in the playoffs, completing 69.6% of his passes for 505 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's carried the ball 23 times for 122 yards and four scores during Philadelphia's run to the 2025 Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs scored 32 points in their victory over the Bills in the AFC Championship, their highest-scoring total of the entire season. Mahomes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown in the win over Buffalo, while also recording 11 carries for 43 yards and two scores.

In addition, these two teams combined for 73 points in Super Bowl LVII. The total has also gone Over in 12 of Philadelphia's last 16 games against opponents from the AFC West. The model projects Mahomes will throw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while Barkley finishes with nearly 150 all-purpose yards, helping the Over hit in well over 50% of simulations.

