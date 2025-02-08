The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans on Sunday and there could be over 100 million fans watching. Not all of them will be well-versed in the Chiefs and Eagles, but that doesn't mean they can't give themselves a vested interest in the game itself. Super Bowl squares have been massive since well before legalized sports betting and are still a popular way to follow along with The Big Game at Super Bowl parties. Which Super Bowl squares strategy should you use and which are the best Super Bowl squares numbers to target? Before entering any 2025 Super Bowl squares pools, be sure to see the latest Super Bowl 59 squares advice from longtime NFL expert Mike Tierney.

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters Super Bowl 59 on a 154-129-9 roll on NFL picks, returning $1,586 for $100 players. He has identified several strategies to boost your chances at winning Super Bowl squares.

How to enter Super Bowl 59 squares pools

A Super Bowl squares pool is easy to set up. It features 10 columns and 10 rows of 100 blank squares with either the Eagles or Chiefs assigned to the rows and the other team aligned with the columns. Owners will then fill in their names or initials in the squares before each row and column are numbered zero through nine.

With random numbers, contestants decide whether to buy boxes in a cluster or scatter them throughout the grid. When squares are auctioned after the column and rows are numbered, owners want boxes that correspond with totals of scoring plays, such as touchdowns and field goals.

To win, a person needs to own the box that corresponds to the last digit of the score for each team. For instance, if the Chiefs hold a 6-0 lead after one quarter, the person who owns the square with Kansas City 6 and Philadelphia 0 wins. That person also wins if the first quarter ends with the Eagles leading 10-6.

Rules will vary, so check with the organizer beforehand. There can be payouts after each quarter, each scoring play or only after the final score, thus ensuring a high payout. See the optimal Super Bowl 59 squares strategy.

Recent Super Bowl squares history

One of the recent Super Bowl squares trends: Nine is a number to generally avoid when entering Super Bowl squares picks. Over the first 58 editions of the Super Bowl, there have been 464 possible single-team scores and nine has only hit on 22 occasions (4.74%). That makes is the fourth least-likely number behind five (2.59%), two (2.80%) and eight (3.66%).

Meanwhile, common numbers like zero (26.94%), three (16.16%) and seven (18.53%) have dominated the action, hitting more than 60% of the time. If you're playing in a pool that allows you to pick or bid on your own numbers, you'll want heavy exposure to those. However, you could also spice up your payouts with the more exotic numbers, as eight has surprisingly hit in four of the last 11 Super Bowls. Head to SportsLine to see 2025 Super Bowl squares tips and advice.

Optimal 2025 Super Bowl squares strategy

Tierney knows what numbers and what combinations hit most often on Super Bowl squares. He even revealed a pair of uncommon numbers that hit in last year's Super Bowl. Playing squares with these numbers in them could give you an edge and boost your payout if you're making Super Bowl 59 squares picks. See what they are at SportsLine.

So what numbers should you pay a premium for in your 2025 Super Bowl football squares pools, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's detailed Super Bowl 59 squares strategy, all from the seasoned expert who's reported from seven Super Bowls, and find out.