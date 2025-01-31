After much ado, the Super Bowl is finally in sight. Championship Sunday featured the Philadelphia Eagles rolling over the rival Washington Commanders, and the Kansas City Chiefs outlasting the Buffalo Bills, which means the matchup for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans is official: It's the Eagles taking on the Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

The championship showdown promises all kinds of fireworks, with Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and Co. now enjoying the company of the ultra-explosive Saquon Barkley as they look to make up for their 2022 Super Bowl defeat against the Chiefs, who are looking for their record third straight Super Bowl win.

How can you tune in? When does the big game kick off? Here are the key details:

How to watch Super Bowl LIX

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free), Tubi (free)

Halftime performer: Kendrick Lamar

Follow: CBS Sports App

Note: NFL+ will also live-stream Super Bowl LIX for mobile devices, while Tubi will stream Super Bowl LIX for free on mobile and connected devices, including smart TVs. FoxSports.com will also carry Fox's broadcast of the big game.

2025 Super Bowl: Five bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles, including an ode to Devin Hester, surprise MVP Jordan Dajani

Super Bowl LIX audio broadcasts will also be available via NFL+, SiriusXM and Westwood One.

Find all our Super Bowl LIX coverage at CBSSports.com right here.