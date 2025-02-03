Every year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched program in the United States and while the game is what brings many fans to their screens, the day is about so much more than football. The Super Bowl invites all viewers, even those who may not typically be on their couch watching games on Sundays, with the appeal of entertainment.

The commercials and halftime shows draw in millions and each year the stage seems to get bigger. New artists take the field each February and being awarded the halftime show is considered a major honor for singers.

This year, during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, rapper Kendrick Lamar is the halftime show headliner and Apple Music announced R&B singer/songwriter SZA will be joining him. The two also announced a tour together beginning in spring and have collaborated on multiple songs.

Lamar has never headlined the show before, but was a special guest with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak in Los Angeles in Super Bowl LVI. SZA has never made an appearance on the halftime show stage.

SZA and Lamar have both had big years individually, with new projects for both of them. Lamar dropped his album "GNX," which features SZA in two songs and SZA has Lamar on her new album "Lana."

While there is no setlist announcement, there is a good chance the two will include songs they have worked on together. "All the Stars," an Oscar nominated song, "luther," "30 for 30," "gloria," "Doves In The Wind" and "Babylon" are some options for songs where they are both featured.

SZA, a four-time Grammy winner, is nominated for two Grammys this year. "Saturn" is up for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. She also recently made her acting debut in the film One of Them Days.

The halftime show will be produced by DPS and Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will be the executive producers. Matt Maxey will perform the halftime show in American Sign Language (ASL).

No other special guests have been announced, but there could still be some surprises that come on Super Bowl Sunday.

Where to watch Super Bowl LIX

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo

Halftime show: Kendrick Lamar and SZA