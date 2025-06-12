EAGAN, Minn. -- There is perhaps no NFL division deserving of more attention going into the 2025 season than the NFC North, which produced three different 11-win playoff teams a year ago. The biggest wild card of the bunch: the Minnesota Vikings, who approached a franchise record with 14 wins of their own, only to turn the keys over to J.J. McCarthy, who's yet to take his first official NFL snap at quarterback.

Expectations are all over the map. Some fans have a mighty high bar for McCarthy after journeyman Sam Darnold enjoyed a career year under beloved coach Kevin O'Connell, at least until the Vikings' final two games of the 2024 campaign. Others are skeptical in the face of a brutal 2025 schedule, which obviously includes six games against the other warriors of the North.

This week's mandatory minicamp helped paint at least a slightly clearer picture of where things stand with the club. Here's our assessment of some of the Vikings' biggest names, including McCarthy, as the team looks ahead to summer training camp and the much-anticipated season:

Stock even: J.J. McCarthy

There's perhaps no tougher minicamp assessment than the new guy under center. On one hand, coaches and teammates have repeatedly touted the second-year quarterback's poise. On the final day of minicamp, veteran defender Javon Hargrave even compared McCarthy's composure to that of former San Francisco 49ers teammate Brock Purdy, telling CBS Sports "there's a lot of confidence in him."

The eye test produced a more complicated picture. Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was seen Thursday harping specifics with the 2024 first-round pick, seemingly urging a more sped-up dropback and delivery, while McCarthy's passing reps saw the youngster rely heavily on short-area throws and dump-offs, while holding the ball for an extended time in the pocket. He rarely misfired, but only because there was no real pass rush to threaten a prolonged and conservative strategy through the air.

Now, let's be clear: A lot of McCarthy's progressions and decisions likely stemmed from O'Connell's script; the point in Minnesota right now isn't to lean heavily upon the signal-caller so much as ease him into his new gig. It was frankly just a bit jarring to see how much McCarthy differed from, say, the Darnold of last spring and summer who showcased his zippy arm with tightrope and downfield shots. Even McCarthy's current backup (more on him below) brought more fearlessness. But again, patience is a virtue here, given O'Connell's track record for developing and maximizing his quarterbacks.

Stock up: Sam Howell

If McCarthy kept things tight and steady to close Vikings minicamp, then Howell let it rip, giving the wide receivers something to sprint for. His best shot Thursday was a perfectly placed deep floater to rookie third-rounder Tai Felton, who squirmed past double coverage for a near-touchdown. The bomb had McCown pumping his fist, and it provided a positive contrast to the most notable play from No. 3 quarterback Brett Rypien, who was picked off by linebacker Eric Wilson in a hurrah for the other side of the ball. Howell's gunslinging efforts got him in some trouble as a starter to open his career, but he looks locked and loaded as big-play insurance behind McCarthy.

NFL betting guide: How to bet on the NFL, find the best sportsbooks and learn about bets to make Zachary Pereles

Stock up: Jordan Mason

The backfield is still Aaron Jones' show, and the ex-Green Bay Packers star looked plenty spry at minicamp, even at age 30. That could be partially because of how much the Vikings are incorporating Mason, who was acquired via trade after a quietly rousing 2024 filling in for Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco. His big No. 27 got plenty of appearances with the first-team offense on the final day of minicamp practice, and he was especially active as a third-down option in pass protection. All signs point to O'Connell giving Mason a fair share of touches in 2025 as a more bruising complement to Jones.

Stock up: Brian Flores' defense

Because of McCarthy's slow-play integration as the new point guard of the offense, the Vikings' starting defense was an easy winner of the minicamp finale, quickly corralling pass targets with newcomer Isaiah Rodgers often deployed as the starting outside cornerback opposite Byron Murphy Jr. The linebackers, in particular, appeared adept while covering the flat, with Blake Cashman notably batting away a would-be swing pass from McCarthy to Jones during passing drills.

Hargrave, who manned the interior alongside returning vets like Harrison Phillips and Jonathan Greenard, previously played for three Super Bowl contenders in the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers. He told CBS Sports after practice that Minnesota's top-to-bottom talent is comparable to that of his other stops: "That's something that I brag on, how many great players I done played with," he said. "It's just rare. Everybody don't get what I got. It's some of the top in the game [here.]"