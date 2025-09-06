The Week 1 NFL schedule has arrived, and several teams will be looking to make a statement with an early-season victory. The Green Bay Packers made the playoffs in 2024 but were ousted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Green Bay opens the 2025 NFL season with an NFC North showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Detroit is 8-0 in its last eight games on the road, but the Lions are 2.5-point underdogs, according to the latest Week 1 NFL odds. SportsLine's model is backing Green Bay, which is 10-4 in its last 14 games at home, to handle business at Lambeau Field and cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

The model is also backing the Jaguars (-3.5) to cover at home against the Panthers, while the Over (45.5) hits in well over 60% of simulations in Giants vs. Commanders. Before locking in your Week 1 NFL picks on your favorite betting sites, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. New users can also use the latest bet365 bonus code to receive $300 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager, and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 1 NFL best bets:

Packers (-2.5) vs. Lions

Over 45.5 points in Giants vs. Commanders



Jaguars (-3.5) vs. Panthers

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 1 NFL parlay would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595) at DraftKings. Bet it at DraftKings Sportsbook now.

Packers -2.5 vs. Lions

The Lions have been extremely hard to beat in recent years under head coach Dan Campbell, but the Packers have all the pieces needed to secure the victory on Sunday. Green Bay's offense is led by running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Jacobs finished with 18 carries for 66 yards and three rushing scores in Green Bay's 34-31 loss at Detroit last season. SportsLine's model is expecting Jacobs to be effective again against a Detroit defense that gave up 342.4 yards per game last season, helping Green Bay cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

Giants vs. Commanders: Over 45.5 points

The Giants added veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to their offense during the offseason, hoping the veteran signal caller will provide stability to a unit that features explosive playmakers on the outside. Wide receiver Malik Nabers was electric during his rookie campaign, hauling in 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the Commanders feature a plethora of playmakers capable of making explosive plays, including Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. In addition, the total has gone Over in five of Washington's last five games at home and four of Washington's previous six games played in Week 1. SportsLine's model projects these teams to score 53 points on average, aiding the Over to hit in 66% of simulations.

Jaguars -3.5 vs. Panthers

The Panthers have struggled mightily on the road in recent years, winning just two of their last 17 away games. Carolina is also 1-5 ATS in its last six games played in Week 1. These two teams last met in 2023, a game in which Jacksonville won 26-0 at home. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw for just 112 yards and an interception in that matchup, and SportsLine's model is projecting Jacksonville's defense will disrupt Carolina's signal caller again on Sunday. Jacksonville covers the spread in 55% of simulations, according to SportsLine's computer model, identifying the Jaguars as one of its Week 1 NFL best bets.

Want more Week 1 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 1 NFL best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 1 picks from NFL insider Emory Hunt, who is 45-24-1 in his last 70 NFL picks. See his Week 1 NFL best bets right here.