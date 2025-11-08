The NFL Week 10 schedule features several division rivalries, including Bills vs. Dolphins, Seahawks vs. Cardinals and 49ers vs. Rams. The Bills have dominated the Dolphins in recent years, winning each of their last seven meetings against Miami, which includes a 31-21 win in Week 3. This time around, the Bills are favored by 9 points on the road, according to the latest Week 10 NFL odds. The Bills feature the NFL's top-ranked offense, averaging 385.5 yards per game, and SportsLine's model is backing Buffalo to record a convincing victory and cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

The model is also backing the Seahawks (-6.5) to cover the spread at home against the Cardinals, and Under 49.5 points to be scored in 49ers vs. Rams. Before locking in your Week 10 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 10 NFL best bets for Sunday, Nov. 9 (odds subject to change):

The Bills boast the NFL's top-ranked offense, and they've been spectacular on the ground, averaging 161.5 rushing yards per game, which also ranks first in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Dolphins' offense has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just six points in two of their last three games. The model is projecting the Bills to record a double-digit victory on Sunday, helping Buffalo cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

The Seahawks are coming off a dominant win over the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Sam Darnold completed 87.5% of his passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Seattle has also dominated this NFC West rivalry over the years, winning eight consecutive meetings against Arizona. In addition, the Seahawks are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games against the Cardinals. SportsLine's model is backing Seattle to cover the spread in 56% of simulations, targeting the Seahawks as one of its top Week 10 NFL picks.

These two NFC West rivals squared off on Oct. 2, combining for 49 points in a 26-23 overtime victory for San Francisco. Both teams struggled to run the ball in that contest, as the Rams and 49ers both finished with fewer than 80 rushing yards. History also indicates this game could finish below the total. That's because the total has gone Under in nine of Los Angeles' past 12 games when playing on the road against the 49ers. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 45 points on Sunday, helping the Under hit in 63% of simulations.

