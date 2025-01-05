The Denver Broncos will have one more opportunity to clinch a playoff spot when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday during the Week 18 NFL schedule. Denver is coming off back-to-back one-score road losses to the Chargers and Bengals, but is a 10.5-point favorite against Kansas City in the Week 18 NFL odds. The Chiefs are riding a six-game winning streak and have a 15-1 record, leaving them with nothing to play for in this matchup. The Chiefs are expected to rest star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, who are both listed as doubtful, leaving Carson Wentz to start. Should you back the Broncos with your Week 18 NFL parlay picks?

The biggest game of the week features the Detroit Lions (-3, 56.5) against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. The winner of that game will earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, but which team has value to include in Week 18 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 18 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on a 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 18 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its sports betting picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 18 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 18 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New Orleans Saints (+14.5, 44.5) to cover against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans is coming off back-to-back blowout losses, but it won three of its previous five games. The Saints also had their previous three losses come by one possession, so their last two games have led to an overreaction from the betting market.

Tight end Juwan Johnson had six receptions for 66 yards from quarterback Spencer Rattler against the Raiders, while tight end Foster Moreau caught a touchdown pass. Tampa Bay is dealing with immense pressure as it tries to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, and it has failed to cover the spread in six straight home games against New Orleans. The Saints have covered in nine of the last 13 meetings between these teams, and the model has them covering in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 18 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including an A-rated pick in the Lions vs. Vikings showdown. You can only see the model's Week 18 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 18 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 18 NFL best bets from a model on an 210-142 run on top-rated picks, and find out.