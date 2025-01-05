The Week 18 NFL odds deliver the highest over/under in a game this season, 56.5 in the crucial Vikings vs. Lions matchup on Sunday Night Football. Detroit is favored by three with the NFC North Division title, a first-round bye, and home field advantage in the NFL playoff picture on the line. The over-under is 56.5, the highest of the week. Ironically, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was also the quarterback in the highest totaled game of all-time, 63.5-points for the Rams vs. Chiefs in 2018. The game ended 54-51 and eclipsed the projected total by more than 40 points. While that is unlikely to happen again on Sunday, Goff and Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold could put on a show in the first regular season game of all-time matching 14-win teams. Who will prevail and win the NFC's No. 1 seed? Before you make any Week 18 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 18 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After a 12-4 betting record in Week 17, he is now 146-62 (70%) since Week 4. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions has been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Week 18 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 18 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's Week 18, Cohen is high on the Denver Broncos (-11, 40) to capture the AFC's final playoff spot with a 27-14 win over the 15-1 Kansas City Chiefs. If the Chiefs were likely to play their starters the entire game, this pick would be far more difficult. With a first round bye and home field advantage secured, it is unlikely that the team will play quarterback Patrick Mahomes for too long, if at all.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has thrown for 25 touchdown passes and run for four additional scores, having led his team back from 0-2 start to on the verge of a playoff berth. His top wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, needs 17 yards to top the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second time in his career. With a stingy defense only allowing 19.4 points per game, Cohen expects this Broncos unit to overwhelm the Chiefs backups and advance to the Wild Card round. See his other Week 18 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is calling for one game to exceed 70 total points this week, making the Over a must bet.

