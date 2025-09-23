If you like upsets, Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season provided plenty of them, including a few shockers. Atlanta (-5.5) lost 30-0 at Carolina, Green Bay (-7.5) lost 13-10 at Cleveland, Dallas -1.5 was trounced by Chicago, 31-14, and Baltimore (-4.5) fell at home to Detroit, 38-30 on Monday night. For those in survivor leagues who thought Atlanta, Green Bay and Baltimore were safe picks, it's on to 2026. How will the six home underdogs (Tampa Bay, New York Giants, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Dallas) fare in Week 4 and are other surprises in store?

A set of exact Week 4 NFL score predictions can give you the tools needed to make a variety of picks for every game, as well as a guide for some NFL props you could target as well. Hitting on an exact NFL score prediction could also result in a huge payday of around 100-1.

A SportsLine expert and host, Cohen is evaluating the entire Week 4 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. He finished the 2024-25 season with a 190-95 record on straight-up NFL betting picks (69%) and was profitable for bettors. He's 35-13 (73%) on straight-up picks so far this season.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's Week 4, Cohen likes the Eagles (-3, 43.5) to win and cover on the road against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

"Dating back to 2015, the Buccaneers have won six of the last seven against the Eagles. Both teams were shaky on Sunday but fortunate to come away with victories, although at least Philadelphia had the excuse of playing a good team in the Rams. With each being 3-0 and prohibitive division favorites, I wouldn't be surprised to see this matchup again come January. But I'm going to trust the oddsmakers on this one, who came out with a Philly -3 line. I probably would've made the odds closer to even than a field goal considering the Eagles' previous struggles in the Florida heat. There's a reason the hotels are so big in Vegas – fade the oddsmakers at your own risk. Eagles 24, Buccaneers 20." See his other Week 4 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 NFL score predictions

