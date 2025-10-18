Sunday's NFL schedule features four games in the 4 p.m. ET window, including the Indianapolis Colts looking to continue their shocking, dominant start to the season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts improved to 5-1 with a 31-27 win over the Cardinals last week, and the Chargers improved to 4-2 with a 29-27 win over the Dolphins. However, the Chargers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games as the favorite in all four contests. The Chargers (-1.5) are favored once again in the latest Week 7 NFL odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. The SportsLine model is backing the Colts to continue their winning ways and the Chargers to suffer another ATS loss, with the Colts covering the spread in 54% of simulations, while winning straight-up in 51% of the time.

The model is also backing the Broncos (-7) to cover at home against the Giants, while the Over (54.5) hits 65% of the time in Cowboys vs. Commanders. Before locking in your Week 7 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Week 7 NFL best bets for Sunday, Oct. 19 (odds subject to change):

Broncos (-7) vs. Giants

Colts (+1.5) vs. Chargers

Cowboys vs. Commanders: Over 54.5 points

Broncos (-7) vs. Giants

The Denver defense dominated in London last week, holding the Jets to 82 total yards while recording nine sacks. The Broncos are second in defensive scoring (15.8 ppg) and yards allowed (254.2 per game), while allowing the fewest yards per play (4.3) in the NFL. That isn't all due to the Jets game or inferior opponents, as Denver also held the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles to 17 points two weeks ago. The Broncos (4-2) have won three straight games, and although the Giants are coming off the high of a 34-17 win over the Eagles on Thursday Night Football at home, Jaxson Dart is 0-1 on the road with a 26-14 loss to the previously winless Saints. The model projects the Broncos to cover the spread in 56% of simulations for this 4:05 p.m. ET start.

Colts (+1.5) vs. Chargers

Not even the biggest Colts fans would have predicted this before the season started, but Indianapolis enters Week 7 with the No. 1 scoring offense at 32.3 ppg in the NFL this season. They've scored at least 29 points in five of six games, while scoring at least 20 points in all six contests, and are coming off a 31-27 win over the Cardinals. The Daniel Jones resurgence continues as the 28-year-old is seventh in passing yards (1,502 yards) this season, while Jonathan Taylor lead in rushing yards (603) and touchdowns (seven). The Chargers have been favored in four straight games but have failed to cover the spread in each contest. The model projects the Colts to cover in 54% of simulations for this 4:05 p.m. ET start.

Cowboy vs. Commanders: Over 54.5 points

Commanders vs. Cowboys has the largest over/under on the Week 7 NFL schedule, but the model doesn't believe the number is nearly enough. The Cowboys have the ideal combination for an Over to hit with the No. 3 scoring offense (29.7 ppg) and No. 31 scoring defense (30.7) in the league this season, with those averages surging past 54.5 points. The Over has hit in three straight Dallas games. The Cowboys have scored 40 points twice this season, and at least one team has scored 30 points in each of the last five Cowboys games. Washington has the No. 7 scoring offense (26.3 ppg) and the model expects plenty of scoring in this Dak Prescott vs. Jayden Daniels matchup, with the Over hitting in 65% of simulations in a 4:25 p.m. ET start.

