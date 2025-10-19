Sunday's NFL schedule features six games in the 1 p.m. ET window, including the New York Jets looking for their first win of the season at home against the Carolina Panthers. The Jets have struggled offensively all season, but New York could have success on Sunday against a Carolina team that is 2-18 in its last 20 games on the road. According to the latest Week 7 NFL odds, the Panthers are favored by 1.5 points on the road, while the over/under for total points scored is 41. SportsLine's model is backing the Jets to pull off the upset and cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

The model is also backing the Vikings (+1.5) to cover the spread at home against the Eagles, while the Over (45.5) hits 57% of the time in Raiders vs. Chiefs. Before locking in your Week 7 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Week 7 NFL best bets for Sunday, Oct. 19 (odds subject to change):

Jets (+1) vs. Panthers

Vikings (+1.5) vs. Eagles

Raiders vs. Chiefs: Over 45.5 points

Jets (+1.5) vs. Panthers

The Jets are the only team in the NFL who have yet to record a win this season. However, New York's defense was disruptive in its 13-11 loss to the Denver Broncos last week, and Carolina has struggled mightily on the road, losing 18 of its past 20 road games. The model is projecting the Jets to record a 24-21 victory on Sunday, helping New York cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Vikings (+1.5) vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost back-to-back games after winning their first four matchups of the season. The Eagles' recent struggles can be directly attributed to their ineffectiveness on offense. Philadelphia is averaging 274.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Now, the Eagles will go to a hostile environment in Minnesota, where the Vikings are 6-1 in their last seven games at home. SportsLine's model is backing Minnesota to cover the spread in 54% of simulations, targeting the Vikings as one of its top Week 7 NFL picks.

Raiders vs. Chiefs: Over 45.5 points

Don't look now, but the Chiefs have won three of their last four games after opening the season 0-2. Kansas City's offense has come to life in recent weeks, especially at home. The Chiefs have scored 30 or more points in each of their last two games at Arrowhead Stadium, and the total has gone Over in seven of Kansas City's last 10 meetings with Las Vegas. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 49 points on Sunday, helping the Over hit in 57% of simulations.

