The Week 8 NFL schedule is packed with seven games in the 1 p.m. ET window, including an NFC East rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. These two teams square off on Thursday, Oct. 9, with New York securing a 34-17 victory at home. This time around, the Eagles are favored by 7.5 points, according to the latest Week 8 NFL odds. The Eagles are 13-1 in their past 14 home games, and SportsLine's model is backing Philadelphia to record a convincing victory and cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

The model is also backing the Bears (+6.5) to cover the spread on the road against the Ravens, while the Over (46) hits 63% of the time in Bills vs. Panthers. Before locking in your Week 8 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 8 NFL best bets for Sunday, Oct. 26 (odds subject to change):

Eagles (-7.5) vs. Giants

Bears (+6.5) vs. Ravens

Bills vs. Panthers: Over 46 points

Eagles (-7.5) vs. Giants

The Eagles have won 12 consecutive home games against the Giants, and New York has lost nine straight games on the road. The Giants gave up 33 points to the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter last week, and Philadelphia's offense, which features Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, will look to exploit those weaknesses on Sunday. The model is projecting the Eagles to record a double-digit victory on Sunday, helping Philadelphia cover the spread in 55% of simulations.

Bears (+6.5) vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson during their past two games as he's dealt with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Chicago's offense seems to be clicking under new head coach Ben Johnson, with Chicago scoring 25 or more points in each of its four games, all victories. The Bears are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games and 5-2 ATS in their past seven games played in October. SportsLine's model is backing Chicago to cover the spread in 59% of simulations, targeting the Bears as one of its top Week 8 NFL picks.

Bills vs. Panthers: Over 46 points

If history is any indicator, Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Panthers will clear this total. That's because the total has gone Over in 12 of Buffalo's last 18 games, and the Over has hit in eight of Carolina's past 11 contests. The Bills are averaging 27.8 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL, and now Josh Allen and Co. will take on a Carolina defense that gave up 42 points to the New England Patriots on Sept. 28. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 54 points on Sunday, helping the Over hit in 63% of simulations.

Want more Week 8 NFL picks?

