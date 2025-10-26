Sunday's NFL schedule features three games in the 4 p.m. ET window, including the Denver Broncos hosting another NFC East team after one of the wildest football games you'll ever see. The Broncos scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat the Giants, 33-32, last week, and although it doesn't believe it will come with the same theatrics, the SportsLine model projects the Broncos to knock off another NFC East team when they play the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Broncos are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Week 8 NFL odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5, up four from the opening line.

The model's two other best bets for the late-afternoon window involve totals, backing Over 47 total points in Colts vs. Titans at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Under 46.5 points in Buccaneers vs. Saints at 4:05 p.m. ET. The model projects the Over to hit in 64% of simulations for Titans vs. Colts in a game where the Colts are favored by 14 points. Before locking in your Week 8 NFL picks, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Week 8 NFL best bets for Sunday, Oct. 26 (odds subject to change):

Broncos (-3.5) vs. Cowboys

Colts vs. Titans: Over 47 points

Buccaneers vs. Saints Under 46.5 points

Broncos (-3.5) vs. Cowboys

Despite allowing 32 points to the Giants last week, the Broncos still have a top-five statistical defense after entering last Week No. 2 in defensive scoring and yards allowed. Denver is fourth in scoring defense (18.1 points per game allowed) and third in yards allowed (273.1 per game). The Broncos also showed how dominant their offense can be when it's rolling, scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter last week, which is tied for the second-most points in a fourth quarter in NFL history. While Denver has a top defense in the league, the Cowboys have arguably the worst, ranking 30th in points per game (29.4) while allowing the most yards per game (401.6). The model projects Denver to carry last weekend's finish into Sunday, with the Broncos covering in 56% of simulations.

Colts vs. Titans: Over 47 points

If it's a week or two, it's fair to wonder if it's a fluke, but after seven weeks of offensive dominance, it's about time NFL fans accept the Colts' offense is for real. Indianapolis has the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL at 33.1 ppg. The Colts have scored at least 29 points in six of seven games ahead of a matchup against Tennessee, which is 28th in the league in scoring defense at 27.4 ppg allowed this season. The Titans have allowed at least 20 points in all seven games this season, including 31 against the Patriots last week. The Colts have allowed at least 20 points in five of their last six games, though, so the Titans should have chances to score as well, leading the model to project the Over to hit in 64% of simulations.

Buccaneers vs. Saints Under 46.5 points

The injuries may be catching up to Tampa Bay's offense, which will once again be without Mike Evans for a significant stretch after the six-time Pro-Bowl receiver suffered a broken collarbone in his return on Monday Night Football. Tampa Bay was held to a season-low nine points on Monday Night Football, 11 points fewer than any other game this season. Meanwhile, the Saints have reached 20 points only once over their last five games as New Orleans ranks 29th in scoring at 17.9 ppg this season. The model projects the Under to hit in 57% of simulations.

