The NFL's Wild Card Weekend kicks off with a pair of Week 1 rematches in the NFC, as the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles will face the No. 7 Green Bay Packers (+4.5), while the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the No. 6 Washington Commanders (+3). Both home teams are favored in the Wild Card Weekend NFL odds. Philadelphia won the first matchup, 34-29 in Brazil, while Tampa Bay dominated Washington, 37-20. Will either of these NFL underdogs pull an upset to shake up the NFC in the NFL playoff bracket? Before you make any Wild Card Weekend NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Wild Card Weekend NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After an 11-5 betting record in Week 18, he finished the regular season with a 180-92 record (66%). Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions could have been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Wild Card NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Wild Card Weekend NFL picks

After diving into all six games from the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, Cohen is high on the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (+1.5, 47.5) to upset the No. 5 Minnesota Vikings on Monday, 23-19. These two teams met in Los Angeles in Week 8, with the Vikings coming off a loss to Detroit similar to this week. The Rams defeated the Vikings, 30-20 in that game, led by four touchdown passes from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

With home field advantage once again on their side, the Rams will lean on wide receiver Puka Nacua, who caught seven passes for 106 yards in that Thursday night contest. Nacua played in 11 games, and despite leaving two early, totaled 79 receptions for 990 yards and three scores. Against a blitz-heavy Vikings defense, Stafford will be forced to get rid of the ball quickly and look for his second-year standout receiver as well as former Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp. Cohen is expecting a lower-scoring game than last time but the same team proving victorious. See his other Wild Card football score predictions at SportsLine.

