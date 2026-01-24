The 2026 NFL playoffs are down to four teams as the 2026 AFC Championship Game and the 2026 NFC Championship Game are both set to unfold on Sunday. The Broncos will host the Patriots in the AFC title game at 3 p.m. ET, and Denver's quarterback sittuation looms large in this matchup. Jarrett Stidham will replace Bo Nix, who was lost for the season on an ankle injury sustained late in Denver's win over Buffalo. The latest NFL odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list the Broncos as 3.5-point home underdogs with the total at 43.5.

The NFC title game showcases the NFC West as the Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 46.5) host the Los Angeles Rams. These teams split their head-to-head matchups in the regular season straight up, against the spread and on both sides of the total, so how should you formulate your NFL best bets this time around? SportsLine's Eric Cohen has revealed his exact score prediction for each game to help you formulate spread, over/under, money-line and NFL best bets as the conference championship games approach.

A SportsLine expert and CBS on-air talent, Cohen has evaluated the entire NFL playoff slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. Cohen went 180-91-1 (66%) on his NFL straight-up picks this regular season, and was a sizzling 10-3 (77%) on his straight-up NFL playoff picks last season. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2026 NFC Championship game and 2026 AFC Championship Game, studied each matchup and the NFL odds in depth, and has revealed his exact NFL score predictions for each game.

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos (+3.5)

"With two excellent defenses and Denver starting a backup quarterback, I just can't see this one turning into a Broncos-Bills type of shootout. My top play is the Under 41.5, give or take. I would probably play it down to 38.5 as I have a hard time seeing either team score more than 24 in this one. While I would've probably leaned Denver at home with a healthy Bo Nix, it's hard to imagine Jarrett Stidham pulling a Jeff Hostetler (see the 1990 Giants) and leading his team to the Super Bowl. Whereas the NFC game will likely be exciting to watch from an offensive standpoint, expect just the opposite here. Both of these teams have skated by with relatively easy schedules this season. This time, the Nix injury benefits New England significantly. The thing is, Drake Maye doesn't have to play well for New England to win. If the Patriots can run the ball effectively like Buffalo did last week, Denver is toast. And that's exactly what will happen."

Pick: Patriots 21, Broncos 13

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)

"Dating back to 2024, Sam Darnold has faced the Rams four times. His teams are 1-3 in those games, with the one win being a large blown lead by Los Angeles and won on a 2-point conversion (in December 2025). He's thrown six interceptions against L.A. already this season and is once again likely not to be 100% on Sunday with an oblique injury. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford hasn't thrown an interception against Seattle this season (5 TDs, 0 INTs). Though Stafford hasn't been at his best this postseason, I can't possibly pick Darnold over him in a big game. I saw these two face off in person last January in a playoff game moved to Arizona and if it was a prize fight, they would've stopped it in the third round. While I'm not expecting Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua to post a 225 yard, two touchdown performance against Seattle like he did in Week 16, I'm also not sure that the Seahawks have an effective answer to slow him down. In yet another playoff thriller, Los Angeles moves on to the Super Bowl for the second time in five seasons."

Pick: Rams 27, Seahawks 23

