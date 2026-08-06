2026 Hall of Fame Game: Carson Beck heads top 10 players to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Football is back. The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals will kick off the preseason in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game tonight in Canton, Ohio. Those two teams will play four preseason games while the rest of the league will play just three.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales has already made his intentions known not to play the starters. However, the term "starters" is relatively subjective at this stage of the preseason. Some starters may be in competition with others whereas others may only be in a starting role due to injury.

The Cardinals have been less direct in their intentions, but are expected to operate under similar guidelines. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love expressed his desire to play Thursday night, but coach Mike LaFleur seemed to dismiss that idea in media availability earlier this week. For that reason, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., cornerback Will Johnson and defensive tackle Walter Nolen III were among the notable names left off the list.

Here are the players I am excited to watch Thursday night:

10. S Zakee Wheatley, Panthers

Starting safeties Nick Scott and Tre'von Moehrig have a combined 14 years of service in the NFL. The team is comfortable with that duo but second-year safety Lathan Ransom and Wheatley will push for a larger role. Wheatley is a long athlete (6-foot-3) who can muddy passing windows and get his hands on the football; as evidenced by his four interceptions over the past two seasons.

9. OT Jayden Williams, Cardinals

Offensive line was high on the list of offseason priorities for Arizona, but offensive guard Chase Bisontis and Williams were the only two drafted. The team did sign veterans Isaac Seumalo and Elijah Wilkinson in free agency, but Williams has starting-caliber traits that may lead to him receiving more playing time as the season progresses. The preseason gives the Cardinals an opportunity to test and establish a baseline for their rookie.

8. S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Cardinals

When Taylor-Demerson was drafted, the thought was that he could be the heir apparent to Budda Baker. However, Jalen Thompson is now gone from that secondary and Baker remains. The team signed Andrew Wingard in free agency despite Taylor-Demerson intercepting two passes in just 12 games. Can he continue his development and take ownership of a starting role in Arizona's young secondary?

7. CB Will Lee III, Panthers

Under the current coaching staff, a new cornerback emerges every year. Mike Jackson is coming off his best season and Jaycee Horn has become the player Carolina had expected when it selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Undrafted free agent Corey Thornton played 11% of the team's defensive snaps after breaking out last offseason. The team's track record of development, as well as its fourth-round investment in Lee, give reason for optimism.

6. DL Jared Harrison-Hunte, Panthers

Harrison-Hunte showed a lot of promise dating to his freshman season at Miami. Although he has yet to reach his full potential, Harrison-Hunte possesses great size. He may get a longer look alongside two other young defensive tackles: Cam Jackson and Lee Hunter.

5. LB Jackson Kuwatch, Panthers

Kuwatch plays the game sideline to sideline with reckless abandon. Carolina signed Devin Lloyd in free agency so the preseason may be Kuwatch's best opportunity for live-game repetitions, but do not be surprised if the Miami (Ohio) product becomes a key contributor on special teams this season.

4. OG Chase Bisontis, Cardinals

Bisontis, a second-round pick, has cross-trained at left and right guard thus far. It sounds as though he will begin the season as a key reserve so preseason repetitions are invaluable. Bisontis is an athletic lineman who was playing his best football toward the end of his final season at Texas A&M, but remains a bit rough around the edges. Will he eventually take a starting role from either Isaiah Adams or Seumalo?

3. EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Panthers

Umanmielen was a third-round pick a year ago and a recent season-ending injury to Nic Scourton places even more pressure on the Ole Miss product to elevate his game. Last season, Umanmielen recorded 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Panthers. Jaelan Phillips was a big ticket free agent signing, but Umanmielen is competing with Patrick Jones II and Trevis GIpson for more playing time.

2. C Sam Hecht, Panthers

Hecht was a personal favorite during the pre-draft process. He was viewed as a top 100 overall prospect with starting capabilities but lasted until the fifth round. The Kansas State lineman is now embroiled in a competition with veteran Luke Fortner for the starting center job.

1. QB Carson Beck, Cardinals

Beck will start for the Cardinals. It will be the first extended look of the third-round pick as a professional and the nation's first impression of LaFleur as a head coach. The game plan is unlikely to express more than a surface level look at the offense, but the opportunities to see Beck this season may be limited. Veteran Jacoby Brissett is the anticipated Week 1 starter and there is no timeline for the Miami product to take over.