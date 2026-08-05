2026 Hall of Fame Game where to watch: Carson Beck to start at QB for Cardinals

Football is officially here. The 2026 NFL season begins this Thursday, when the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals face off in the annual Hall of Fame Game. This preseason game is more unique than the other exhibition matchups. Not only is it the first one of the year, but it's also the only NFL matchup played in "Football Heaven" -- right next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Panthers are coming off an 8-9 season, which landed them in the playoffs. Carolina became the fifth team in NFL history to win their division with a losing record, and owned the third-worst point differential (-69) by a division winner since 1970. However, the Panthers did have the Offensive Rookie of the Year in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and made several notable additions on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, such as pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. The goal is to build off what was accomplished in 2025.

Remaining healthy will be a primary goal for head coach Dave Canales on Thursday, as the Panthers have had a rough start to training camp. They lost pass rusher Nic Scourton to a torn ACL on the first day of workouts, then rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II tore his LCL. He will miss the entire 2026 season as well.

As for the Cardinals, they are beginning a new era. Jonathan Gannon was fired after a 3-14 season and replaced by former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, while the franchise also parted ways with former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray after seven seasons. Arizona became the first franchise in NFL history to finish at least 9 games behind every team in its division. There are pieces in place for the Cardinals, such as tight end Trey McBride and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, but there's clearly plenty of work to be done. Thursday night is a great opportunity for this new coaching staff to get a look at their young talent in a game situation.

Let's break down the first exhibition matchup of the 2026 NFL season and some players to watch. First, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch



Date: Thursday, Aug. 6 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Panthers -1.5, O/U 36.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Players to watch

RB Jeremiyah Love

The Cardinals made Jeremiyah Love the first running back drafted in the top five since Saquon Barkley in 2018. It snapped the longest drought where a running back wasn't drafted in the top five all-time, and Love automatically becomes the highest-paid running back in the NFL with $50.5 million guaranteed in his rookie contract.

Not every franchise would draft a running back in the top three, but Love is that kind of prospect. He led the FBS in rushing touchdowns (35) and total touchdowns (40) over the past two years, and averaged 114.3 rushing yards per game in his final season with Notre Dame. Thursday night will be Love's first NFL action, and Cardinals fans have high hopes for him. However, we saw an elite running back prospect not live up to lofty expectations just last year, as No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty finished 18th in rushing with 975 yards. He struggled to find space behind a lackluster Las Vegas Raiders offensive line. If you were curious, Jeanty rushed three times for -1 yard in his first preseason action.

QB Carson Beck

Miami's Carson Beck was the third quarterback selected in this past draft, and he will get the start under center on Thursday night.

In his one season with the Hurricanes, Beck completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while leading Miami to the College Football Playoff National Championship. CBS Sports compared Beck to former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff as a prospect, as he's an effective pocket passer. However, Beck clearly struggled when pressured or forced to work off-schedule. With a strong NFL debut on Thursday, he could get the NFL world talking more about the quarterback situation in Arizona.

QB Haynes King

There are many rookies I'm excited to watch this preseason around the NFL, such as former Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the Cleveland Browns, the feisty Indiana corner D'Angelo Ponds, who is now playing for the New York Jets, and the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Ted Hurst from Georgia State. Former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is definitely on that list as well.

I'm not sure if King is an NFL quarterback, but I'm very sure he's a fun player to watch. King is a dual-threat athlete who is going to scramble on Thursday night. He rushed for 37 touchdowns in his collegiate career, averaging more than one a game over his last two seasons for Georgia Tech. King ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and is a gritty competitor who will take chances.

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Sometimes big things come in small packages, and that's true with Jimmy Horn Jr. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound pass-catcher out of Colorado was a sixth-round pick of Carolina last year, and caught 11 of 15 targets for 108 yards in 13 games played. With rookie Chris Brazzell II out for the season and Xavier Legette nursing an injury, Horn has a legitimate opportunity to compete for touches this year.

While he's a smaller player, Horn possesses impressive speed, is a good route-runner, and is super competitive. He's a tough cover if you leave him one-on-one -- as some Panthers defensive backs have discovered over the past few weeks.