A pair of NFC West behemoths meet when the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams battle the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. This will be the third meeting between the teams this season with both previous games decided by two points or fewer. Los Angeles earned a 21-19 win on Nov. 16, before Seattle outlasted the Rams 38-37 in overtime on Dec. 18. The Rams (12-5), who are coming off a 20-17 overtime win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, are 7-4 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Seahawks (14-3), who defeated San Francisco 41-6 on Saturday, are 7-2 on their home field. Seattle will be without running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was injured in the win over San Francisco.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Seahawks leads the all-time series 29-28. The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Seattle is at -142 on the money line. Before making any Rams vs. Seahawks picks, check out the NFL playoff predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He enters the conference championship round of the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 43-33 run on NFL spread picks, and he's been especially locked in on his picks involving the Rams recently as he's on a 28-10 run, returning +1701. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Rams vs. Seahawks. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Seahawks vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Seahawks spread Seahawks -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rams vs. Seahawks over/under 46 points Rams vs. Seahawks money line Seahawks -142, Rams +120 Rams vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Rams vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Quarterback Sam Darnold helps power the Seattle offense. In 17 games during the regular season, he completed 67.7% of his passes for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and a 99.1 rating. In the overtime win over the Rams on Dec. 18, he completed 22 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He completed 21 of 24 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns with one pick in a 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders on Nov. 2.

Despite losing Charbonnet, the Seahawks still have a formidable rushing attack. Fourth-year veteran running back Kenneth Walker II leads Seattle in rushing. In Saturday's win over San Francisco, he carried 19 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns. In 17 regular-season games, he carried 221 times for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards (9.1 average).

Why the Rams can cover

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the Los Angeles offensive attack. In 17 regular-season games, the MVP candidate completed 65% of his passes for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. In the divisional playoff win over Chicago, he completed 20 of 42 passes for 258 yards. He completed 24 of 42 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in a 34-31 win at Carolina in the Wild Card round on Jan. 10.

Third-year veteran wide receiver Puka Nacua is his top target. In two postseason games, he has 15 receptions for 167 yards (11.1 average) and one touchdown. In 16 regular-season games, he caught 129 passes for 1,715 yards (13.3 average) and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 105 yards and one touchdown. In two games against Seattle this season, he caught 19 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

How to make Rams vs. Seahawks picks

Hartstein is leaning Over on the total. He's also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who covers in Rams vs. Seahawks, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who is on a sizzling 28-10 run on Rams picks, and find out.