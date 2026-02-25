Mock drafts are surfacing in rapid succession ahead of the 2026 NFL Combine, a final opportunity for prospects to turn heads before April's landmark offseason event. Running Feb. 23 through March 2 in Indianapolis, the combine will host 319 players -- including 16 quarterbacks -- with NFL coaches, scouting types and front office staff looking on.

Numerous players in recent years have used the week to rise in draft rankings through individual workouts and interviews and there are many athletes this cycle anxious to boost their stock. Testing results don't trump production and film, but they do give NFL franchises a more complete picture of a prospect's athletic profile and where they should be on the big board later this spring.

Here are 10 players to keep an eye on inside Lucas Oil Stadium who could rise in pre-draft discussions:

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

One of 11 former Tigers to receive a combine invite, Nussmeier has first-round ability when he's playing at his best. However, the level of inconsistency is the issue. Last season's regression from potential No. 1 overall quarterback billing to a probable Day 2 selection means he's going to need to convince evaluators he's worth moving into the first round with a stellar performance. Too often at LSU, Nussmeier's gunslinger mentality led to negative plays and poor decisions. He was roughed up behind an under-performing offensive front, too. Currently, Nussmeier ranks as the third-best quarterback available behind Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Primarily starring from the slot, Concepcion is one of those versatile playmakers offensive coordinators covet. Get creative, put the football in his hands and let Concepcion do his thing on the boundary. A high-volume receiver at NC State for two seasons before his lone campaign with the Aggies, he averaged a career-best 15.1 yards per catch as a junior. Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Omar Cooper Jr. and others have gotten more pre-draft buzz at wideout, but Conception may lock in first-round love over the next week and change.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

When Oregon quarterback Dante Moore needed a big play last season on third down or in the red zone, Sadiq's number was called as the Ducks' most dependable threat. He caught a team-high 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, showing a penchant for getting open at various levels. Sadiq is cut like an edge rusher and moves as well as any tight end in this class. A run in the low 4.5s should put Sadiq in guaranteed TE1 territory.

Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

Remember former Gamecocks safety Nick Emmanwori's freakish showing at last year's NFL Combine? It was enough to motivate the Seattle Seahawks to take him at No. 35 overall in the second round, arguably the steal of the cycle, given his rookie season production. Kilgore's current projection is somewhere in the mid-round range and he's two inches shorter than Emmanwori at 6-foot-1, but his athleticism and ball skills are comparable. Kilgore is competing with South Carolina secondary mate Brandon Cisse at cornerback to be the Gamecocks' highest selection in April.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

When it comes to tools, there's nothing missing from Allar's bag. Arm strength and size are top end this cycle, but the former five-star has plays on film that make some question his true ceiling. Allar threw 49 touchdown passes over his first two seasons as Penn State's starter before missing the second half of the 2025 campaign with an injury. Allar bypassed a potential first-round opportunity following his junior season after leading the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff semifinals in hopes of winning a title. It didn't happen and as it stands, Allar needs a memorable combine showing to justify early-round billing.

Bud Clark, S, TCU

Clark's not a burner and isn't going to wow scouts with his speed, but his knack for ball-tracking and making plays in coverage is a flex NFL teams should covet in the later rounds of the draft. Clark followed 11 career interceptions from his spot in centerfield with the Horned Frogs with a notable week at the Senior Bowl, strengthening his stock. Clark is not ranked within the top 10 prospects at the safety position per CBS Sports, but that could change after the combine.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

There's no player on Georgia's defense that coach Kirby Smart trusted more last season than Allen, a team captain and thumper at linebacker. Few are better this cycle at diagnosing plays and getting to gaps with fluidity. Hip tightness and minor struggles in coverage are the drawbacks for Allen, who can reverse some of those opinions with a commendable effort during combine drills.

Mikail Kamara, Edge, Indiana

A high-value option after the first round, Kamara's best film with the Hoosiers came in 2024, following a 10-sack season with those numbers trailing off considerably (two sacks) during last fall's title run. He's not as physically impressive as most pass rushers this class, but moves well as a 'tweener of sorts' at 6-foot-1, 265 pounds. If his combine numbers are off the charts in Indianapolis, the narrative changes a bit.

Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

While he would've liked a better overall showing in Mobile, teams did get a better understanding of Green's processing skills coming from the Razorbacks' RPO-heavy offensive scheme under Bobby Petrino. At 6-6, 225 pounds, there should be no worries with durability after Green rushed for nearly 800 yards last season in the SEC. Green is a bit of an unknown from a developmental perspective since he's never played in an NFL-style offense geared toward read progression, but there's enough to like athletically as a depth-chart option in the middle rounds.

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

A three-year starter for the Buckeyes after transferring from Ole Miss, Igbinosun did not allow a touchdown pass in coverage last fall, but got handsy at times. Penalty-avoidance is an area he'll need to clean up at the next level and certainly a coachable tactic. There's a chance to impress during individual drills in Indianapolis for a player with great size at the position (6-2, 200) and ample elite reps at college football's highest level.