The 2026 NFL playoffs roll into their second week with the divisional round NFL schedule on Saturday and Sunday. Underdogs went 4-2 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend, which could certainly affect where you lean with your divisional round NFL picks. The No. 1 seeds take the field on Saturday with Broncos vs. Bills (+1.5) at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by Seahawks vs. 49ers (+7) at 8 p.m. ET. Buffalo defeated Denver in the postseason last year, while San Fran and Seattle split their two matchups this season.

Sunday divisional round NFL bets would then center on Patriots vs. Texans at 3 p.m. ET and Rams vs. Bears at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Pats (-3) are on a 1-6 run versus the line when they have a rest advantage, which could make them ones to fade with Houston coming off a Monday victory. Meanwhile, L.A. is the only Wild Card team that lost against the spread but won its game outright, as the Rams are 3.5-point road favorites in the latest divisional round NFL odds. All of the updated divisional round NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best divisional round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest divisional round NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top divisional round NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest divisional round NFL picks is the Bears (+3.5, 48.5) covering at home versus the Rams on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The model has Chicago prevailing versus the spread well over 50% of the time. The Rams are the lone team still in the playoffs that lost versus the spread last week, as L.A. has dropped two straight ATS on the road. Chicago, meanwhile, has just two ATS losses over its last nine games overall. Los Angeles' defense is falling apart as its 31 points allowed in the Wild Card win versus Carolina tied for the Panthers' most scored all season, as the former has allowed 28.3 points over its last seven games.

On the other hand, Chicago is much more stout on that side of the ball at home, giving up just 16.3 points over its last four home contests. In addition to the Bears covers, the Over hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here, and bet the Bears using the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins right here:

How to make divisional round NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the divisional round NFL schedule. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL divisional round picks can you make with confidence, and which money line pick should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Divisional round NFL betting odds, lines, live spreads, scores

Get divisional round NFL picks at SportsLine