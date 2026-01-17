The 2026 NFL playoffs roll on with four games in the divisional round, with two on Saturday and two on Sunday. The latest divisional round NFL odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list the Broncos as 1.5-point favorites against the Bills and the Seahawks at -7 against the 49ers on Saturday. On Sunday, the Patriots are 3-point favorites against the Texans, while the Bears are 4.5-point home underdogs against the Rams. The highest over/under for the NFL Divisional Round is 48.5 points in Rams vs. Bears.

Underdogs went 4-2 against the spread and won three games outright during the wild-card round, so how should you formulate your NFL best best for the divisional round? SportsLine's Eric Cohen has revealed his exact score prediction for each game to help you formulate spread, over/under, money-line, and NFL best bets as the divisional round approaches.

A SportsLine expert and CBS on-air talent, Cohen has evaluated the entire NFL playoff slate and delivers score predictions and logic for each matchup. Cohen went 180-91-1 (66%) on his NFL straight-up picks this regular season, and was a sizzling 10-3 (77%) on his straight-up NFL playoff picks last season. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2026 NFL Divisional Round, studied each matchup in depth, and has revealed his exact NFL score predictions for each game.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (-1.5)

"Buffalo is so banged up and now is facing one of the league's best defenses on the road," Cohen said. "The Bills whacked the Broncos last season, but Denver is improved in 2025-26 and Buffalo is worse. It's dicey to put my trust in Bo Nix over Josh Allen, but his supporting cast is simply better. While I think this one will be extremely close, I will lean to the home team in another NFL playoff thriller."

Pick: Broncos 24, Bills 21

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-7)

"I'll play contrarian here, considering the two regular-season matchups between these two teams combined for only 46 points," Cohen said. "Even without George Kittle, the 49ers offense should make adjustments and find success against the stellar Seattle defense. And on the other side, look for the running back duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet to run wild against San Francisco's battered defense. I don't like to trust Sam Darnold much, but I'll give him a pass this week. Jason Myers attempted 48 field goals during the regular season (nearly three per game), so look for him to be active again on Saturday night (aka bet his props) for Seattle."

Pick: Seahawks 29, 49ers 21

Houston Texans (+3) at New England Patriots

"C.J. Stroud was bad on Monday night and he's potentially without his star wide receiver Nico Collins on Sunday due to a concussion," Cohen said. "Not good for Houston. Plus, teams coming off the Monday night playoff win have never won another game in the playoffs. But there's always a first for everything. Speaking of, could Sunday be the first time in months that Houston running back Woody Marks doesn't have to enter the blue injury tent? Every single game he leaves for at least a few plays. But Marks did rush for a career high 112 yards in the team's win in Pittsburgh. Behind the strength of a tremendous defense and five Ka'imi Fairbairn field goals, Houston's offense will do just enough to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time ever. Drake Maye will have better days, as will his Patriots."

Pick: Texans 22, Patriots 17

Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) at Chicago Bears

"As a Packers fan, I'm still downright miserable as to how they lost to the Bears last Saturday," Cohen said. "How and why will Matt LaFleur be keeping his job? But moving on...it's going to be freezing in Chicago on Sunday. Well, that actually might be an understatement. I've never been in any weather colder than 25 degrees wind chill, so I can't imagine what negative temperatures feel like including gusty winds. How miserable. That certainly doesn't favor Matthew Stafford, who's played the majority of his career games indoors or in mild weather. Expect Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to get a lot of work, while the Rams' defense will force Caleb Williams into two big mistakes. On a normal day, this game might fly over, but not in these conditions. The Under 50.5 is my top play of the weekend."

Pick: Rams 24, Bears 19

