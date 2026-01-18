The 2026 NFL divisional round concludes on Sunday when Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on the NFC side of the bracket. Both teams are coming off a thrilled win in the wild-card round as Chicago stormed back to beat the Packers and the Rams went on the road as 10-point favorites and held off the upset bid from the Panthers. Rams wideout Tutu Atwell is inactive.

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bears odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49 via DraftKings Sportsbook. L.A. is at -202 on the money line, while Puka Nacua and Davante share the shortest anytime touchdown scorer odds at -115. Before making any Bears vs. Rams picks, check out the NFL playoff predictions from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Rams vs. Bears. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bears vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Bears spread Rams -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rams vs. Bears over/under 49 points Rams vs. Bears money line Rams -202, Bears +168 Rams vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Rams vs. Bears streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago brings momentum into this matchup after an improbable comeback to knock off the rival Packers last week. The Bears outscored Green Bay 25-6 in the fourth quarter to erase a three-score halftime deficit. Williams shook off two interceptions and finished with two touchdown passes and 361 passing yards, including some clutch fourth-quarter passes that got Chicago back in the game. While the Bears have some deficiencies on defense, they boast a top-10 scoring offense as Williams has spread the ball around to DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and others. They are getting more than a field goal at home this week against a Rams squad that was shaky at Carolina this week, giving them a great chance to cover. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rams can cover

Despite failing to cover in the wild-card round, Los Angeles has been one of the best NFL teams against the spread this season. The Rams are 12-6 ATS overall and 11-5 ATS as the favorites. Stafford leads the league's best scoring offense as the Rams are the only team in the NFL that averages more than 30 points per game. They also have a top-10 scoring defense, giving up just 20.9 points per game. Stafford has been in the MVP conversation this season, and he has an extremely strong supporting cast. Running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have combined for nearly 2,000 rushing yards, while receiver Puka Nacua led the NFL in receptions (129) in the regular season and ranked second in receiving yards (1,715). The Rams should be able to exploit a Bears defense which ranks 29th in yards allowed. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rams vs. Bears picks

