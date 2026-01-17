The sixth-seeded Buffalo Bills will look to knock off the top-seeded Denver Broncos when they meet in a 2026 NFL divisional round matchup on Saturday. Buffalo (12-5) is coming off a 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Sunday's Wild Card matchup. Denver (14-3) is coming off a bye after finishing the season with a 19-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 4.

Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Broncos odds via DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the 2026 NFL rivisional round predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon rose to fame in 2011 when he captained a four-person team to win the Hilton NFL SuperContest (now the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest). His team set the record for the highest winning percentage in the contest's history at the time, nailing 72.5% (58-22-5 ATS). Kannon has also crushed his recent NFL picks, going 28-11-2 (+1570) in his last 41 NFL against the spread picks.

Now, Kannon has set his sights on Bills vs. Broncos and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Broncos spread Denver -1.5 (-108) at DraftKings Sportsbook Bills vs. Broncos over/under 45.5 points Bills vs. Broncos money line Denver -120, Buffalo +100 Bills vs. Broncos picks See picks at SportsLine Bills vs. Broncos streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Broncos can win

Second-year quarterback Bo Nix, who has an over/under of 210.5 passing yards, leads the Denver offense. In 17 games, he has completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and an 87.8 rating. Nix can also beat teams with his legs, rushing 83 times for 356 yards (4.3 average) and five touchdowns. In a 34-20 loss to Jacksonville on Dec. 21, he completed 28 of 47 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

His top target is veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The eighth-year veteran has played in 17 games this season, making 74 receptions for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns. He has had 17 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 52, including 222 yards after the catch and 52 first-down conversions. In a 34-26 win over the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 14, he caught seven passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bills can win

Eighth-year veteran quarterback Josh Allen is coming off a solid performance in the win over Jacksonville. In that game, he completed 28 of 35 passes (80%) for 273 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 11 times for 33 yards and two scores. During the regular season, he played in 17 games, completing 69.3% of his passes for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 102.2 rating.

James Cook II powers the Buffalo rushing attack. In 17 regular season games, he carried 309 times for 1,621 yards (5.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 33 passes for 291 yards (8.8 average) and two scores. In a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 21, he carried 16 times for 117 yards (7.3 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bills vs. Broncos picks

Kannon has analyzed Bills vs. Broncos from every possible angle. He's leaning Under on the point total, and has also discovered an X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Broncos vs. Bills, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Broncos spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 28-11-2 on his last 41 NFL picks, and find out.