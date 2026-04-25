2026 NFL Draft live updates: Day 3 picks, trades, rumors and grades for Rounds 4-7

Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft has arrived, and teams are looking to unearth some gems as they wrap up their individual classes, whether that's valuable depth pieces, eventual starters or even, in some rare cases, stars.

Day 3 gems of the last five years include Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth round, 2021), Trey Smith (sixth round, 2021), Brock Purdy (seventh round, 2022) and Puka Nacua (fifth round, 2023), and it's worth remembering every pick counts; Purdy was the very last four years ago.

This year's group includes some intriguing names, led by cornerback Jermod McCoy. The No. 6 overall prospect according to CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner, McCoy, who missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, has fallen out of the top 100 due to injury concerns. According to reports, some doctors are concerned that he needs another knee surgery that would require an "extensive" recovery.

It's not quite Shedeur Sanders' slide to the fifth round last year, but where and when McCoy gets selected -- if at all -- is a major storyline.

Here's everything else to know entering Day 3.

2026 NFL Draft essentials