2026 NFL Draft live updates: Day 3 picks, trades, rumors and grades for Rounds 4-7

Follow live updates with details on notable picks, plus real-time highlights and analysis

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Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft has arrived, and teams are looking to unearth some gems as they wrap up their individual classes, whether that's valuable depth pieces, eventual starters or even, in some rare cases, stars.

Day 3 gems of the last five years include Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth round, 2021), Trey Smith (sixth round, 2021), Brock Purdy (seventh round, 2022) and Puka Nacua (fifth round, 2023), and it's worth remembering every pick counts; Purdy was the very last four years ago.

This year's group includes some intriguing names, led by cornerback Jermod McCoy. The No. 6 overall prospect according to CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner, McCoy, who missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, has fallen out of the top 100 due to injury concerns. According to reports, some doctors are concerned that he needs another knee surgery that would require an "extensive" recovery.

It's not quite Shedeur Sanders' slide to the fifth round last year, but where and when McCoy gets selected -- if at all -- is a major storyline.

Here's everything else to know entering Day 3.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

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Where will top talents land?

The Bills are set to lead off the proceedings on Day 3 with pick 101. Josh Edwards has a full Round 4 mock draft as pegs Jimmy Rolder headed to Buffalo to begin the day.

"Buffalo adds a tough linebacker to Jim Leonhard's defense," Josh writes.

Edwards doesn't expect Jermod McCoy to have to wait much longer. To see Josh's full predictions, see below!

2026 NFL Round 4 mock draft: Jermod McCoy finally comes off the board, Cowboys continue defensive investment
Josh Edwards
2026 NFL Round 4 mock draft: Jermod McCoy finally comes off the board, Cowboys continue defensive investment
 
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Best available players entering Day 3

Jermod McCoy, skill-wise, is the crown jewel of Day 3. Here are the top 10 available players according to Mike Renner's prospect rankings:

6. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
43. IOL Connor Lew, Auburn
44. CB Keith Abney, Arizona State
50. WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
58. IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State
60. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
61. S Genesis Smith, Arizona
68. S Keionte Scott, Miami (Fla.)
69. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
70. CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington

Best NFL Draft prospects available entering Day 3: Jermod McCoy, Garrett Nussmeier still awaiting calls
Josh Edwards
Best NFL Draft prospects available entering Day 3: Jermod McCoy, Garrett Nussmeier still awaiting calls
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