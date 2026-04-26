After dropping some winners and losers for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft as well as Friday's Day 2, the final edition is here with the biggest storylines of Rounds 4-7.

One of the 2026 draft class's top prospects, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, finally got selected despite a slew of first-round grades and projections. A skill position player from a service academy experienced an incredible entry into the NFL after being selected by the host Pittsburgh Steelers, and some of the AFC's top, young quarterbacks saw some solid upgrades to their respective supporting casts occur on Day 3.

Without further ado, let's dive into our winners and losers with McCoy kicking things off as both a Day 3 winner and loser.

Winner and loser: Jermod McCoy

CBS Sports' 2026 NFL Draft prospect rankings listed Tennessee 2024 first-team All-SEC cornerback Jermod McCoy as the No. 1 defensive back and sixth overall prospect in the entire class. However, he tumbled down to the third day because of his medicals. McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, but many thought his strong pro day was going to help him overcome that issue.

However, a different type of knee injury, regarding a cartilage defect that would require an "extensive" rehab process, is what caused his draft day fall. Fortunately for McCoy, the Raiders ended his wait early on Day 3, trading up one spot to select him 101st overall. It's a win that he didn't have to sit around and twiddle his thumbs on Day 3, but the overall draft experience for him was a major loss.

Winners

Las Vegas Raiders

No one made a better value pick on Day than the Raiders, who selected the aforementioned McCoy 95 slots below his CBS Sports ranking. Plus, Las Vegas selected the underrated Mike Washington Jr. out of Arkansas in the fourth round. Washington's 4.33 40-yard dash time ranked as the fastest among running backs at the combine this year, and he finished second among SEC running backs in plays of 20-plus yards. He'll be a nice complement to Ashton Jeanty.

They also offloaded edge rusher Tyree Wilson, a 2023 draft bust whom they selected seventh overall. Wilson totaled 12.0 sacks in three seasons with just seven starts. The Raiders sent him south to the New Orleans Saints along with a 2026 seventh-round pick for a 2026 fifth-round pick they ended up using to select Arizona safety Dalton Johnson. Good on the Raiders for getting a draft pick for a player who wasn't in their future plans.

Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers acquired the 2026 NFL Draft's fastest player (4.26 40-yard dash) in Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson for quarterback Justin Herbert to target. Thompson is fresh off leading the SEC in receiving with 1,054 yards in 2025. Despite the slight frame, 5-foot-9, 164 pounds, he excels at the line of scrimmage, and he's a natural yards after catch demon in the open field after the catch.

Lamar Jackson

No one had more receiving touchdowns in the 2025 college football season than Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, who recoreded 15 while standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 210 pounds. After running route for 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, he now gets to team up with a two-time NFL MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Jackson couldn't ask for much more out of the Ravens on a Day 3 pick.

Joe Burrow

On Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals invested in quarterback Joe Burrow's long-term health. They came away with Auburn center Connor Lew 128th overall in the fourth round. Had Lew not torn his ACL in the fall, he likely would have been drafted much higher. CBS Sports ranked Lew as the No. 43 overall prospect in the draft, and the Bengals got him 85 picks later. He's on track to be ready for training camp in August.

Eli Heidenreich

Navy running back Eli Heidenreich finished his collegiate career as the Midshipmen's all-time leader in career receiving yards (1,994) -- a massive number for someone at a school that runs the triple option offense. He experienced an ideal moment: being drafted by the host Pittsburgh Steelers, which led him to take the stage to shake commissioner Roger Goodell's hand in front of a sea of Terrible Towels.

Heidenreich's receiving abilities, paired with his physical stature, evoke shades of Christian McCaffrey, but it's more likely he could be in a utility gadget role in Pittsburgh under coach Mike McCarthy. Perhaps reps out of the backfield and slot are in his future on Sundays instead of military service. It was a special moment.

Eli Heidenreich and Christian McCaffrey, NFL Scouting Combine (2026) Heidenreich (2026) McCaffrey (2017) Height 6'0 5'11 1/4" Weight 198 202 40-yard dash time 4.44 4.48 Three cone drill time 6.55* 6.57 20-yard shuttle 4.22* 4.22 Vertical jump 35.5" 37.5" Broad jump 10'0" 10'1" Bench press 16 10

* Pro Day time

Losers

Garrett Nussmeier

Thought by many, including yours truly, to be in the running to be this class's QB3, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier took a massive tumble. Reports indicate that he was dealing with a cyst on his spine, which hindered his 2025 season, but it's been determined that he doesn't need surgery to remove it unless symptoms begin to present themselves again. Such a procedure would be minor with only a two or three-week recovery timeline.

It was odd to see him tumble the way he did. He ended up drafted with one of the final picks in the seventh round, No. 249 overall, by the Kansas City Chiefs. Nussmeier will now compete with former first-round pick Justin Fields to be Kansas City's backup and fill-in starter early in 2026 before Patrick Mahomes returns from his torn ACL injury.

Harold Perkins

There was once a time when LSU edge rusher Harold Perkins Jr. seemed destined to be a first-round pick after an explosive freshman season. However, he struggled to find a consistent position, toggling between edge rusher and inside linebacker. Perkins led LSU in tackles for loss and forced fumbles in all three seasons he was healthy in Baton Rouge, except 2024, when he tore his ACL.

The Atlanta Falcons eventually ended his slide at pick No. 215 in the sixth round, which is a disappointment given his fun start in college.

Tyree Wilson

The NFL draft is all about maximizing potential, and edge rusher Tyree Wilson failed to do just that as a Las Vegas Raider, starting just seven games in three years with 12.0 sacks in 50 games played.

That's why the Raiders decided to dump him onto the New Orleans Saints, which is disappointing for Wilson because Las Vegas appears to be on the come-up. Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is their coach, first overall pick Fernando Mendoza is their QB and Las Vegas is fresh off spending $305.6 million in free agency to upgrade the entire roster.

Perhaps Wilson can find a new lease on life with the Saints, like Chase Young, another disappointing top 10 pick edge rusher, did in recent years.