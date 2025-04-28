The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, meaning our beloved draft sickos can turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft. Quarterbacks have been the No. 1 overall pick in three straight drafts. Will that trend continue next year?

Some wonder if the 2026 quarterback class will be better than the 2025 class but it's impossible to predict. We've seen the projected top quarterback struggle, while a dark horse emerges to claim that title -- like Cam Ward did this past season. There are some big names who will be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but it remains to be seen if they can live up to the hype in 2025.

Maybe a non-quarterback will put together a dominant 2025 campaign, like Travon Walker and Myles Garrett did in their final collegiate seasons, or a dominant offensive tackle will declare himself the best player in the class. Who are the favorites to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at the top 14 players, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2026 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick odds

Player Odds QB Arch Manning, Texas +200 QB Drew Allar, Penn State +225 QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU +450 QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina +1600 QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson +1800 EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson +2500 EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn +2500 S Caleb Downs, Ohio State +2500 QB Carson Beck, Miami +3000 QB Jayden Maiava, USC +3500 QB Dante Moore, Oregon +3500 OT Spencer Fano, Utah +4000 QB Miller Moss, Louisville +4000 LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU +4000

The eldest son of Cooper Manning, and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the favorite to go No. 1 overall in next year's draft. Behind Quinn Ewers, he threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions for the Texas Longhorns in 2024, and he is now expected to be the full-time starter. There is an important caveat to mention, however, and that's that there's no guarantee Manning even declares for the draft after this upcoming season.

Allar is a solid bet to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He decided to return to Penn State for another season after a campaign in which he completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions while the Nittany Lions went 13-3 and made college football's new-look "final four."

LSU's Nussemeier is another quarterback the college football world is high on. He threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this past season, and is a favorite to win the Heisman Trophy as well. Another intriguing SEC signal-caller is South Carolina's Sellers, who is a dual-threat playmaker that rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.