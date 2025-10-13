Some of the top players in college football got statement wins over the weekend, while some suffered big losses. The stars we see on the gridiron on Saturdays will soon headline the players we see on Sundays, and it's never too early to talk about the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are now 12 players with +4000 or shorter odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to go No. 1 overall. Here, we share who those 12 players are while highlighting some of the biggest names and odds movement on the board with Week 7 of the 2025 college football season in the books.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft

Current No. 1 overall pick odds at FanDuel (as of Monday, Oct. 13):

The favorite

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, +210

For the first time ever, Indiana knocked off a top-five team. The Hoosiers stormed into Autzen Stadium and knocked off the favored Oregon Ducks 30-20, and Mendoza completed 20 of 31 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown and interception along with 31 rushing yards. It's a signature win for Mendoza and head coach Curt Cignetti, and it's the type of victory that goes a long way in both Heisman Trophy conversations as well as NFL Draft talk. Mendoza is the clear betting favorite to be selected first overall right now.

Big risers

Alabama QB Ty Simpson, +500

Alabama is on a roll after its Week 1 loss to Florida State and arguably the biggest reason is the play of quarterback Ty Simpson. Simpson, in his first year as a starter, is completing over 70% of his passes for 1,678 yards and 16 touchdowns to one interception through six games. He's rattled off three big wins in a row over undefeated and ranked SEC teams in Georgia, Vanderbilt and, most recently, Missouri. Simpson was +650 last week and is now +500.

Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr., +850

The Hurricanes were off this week after dismantling Florida State two weeks ago, but star edge rusher Bain Jr. saw his odds shrink quite a bit from last week to now, going from +1500 last Monday to +850 this week. Bain is considered the top defender in this class, and he has two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in five games this year. He also commanders plenty of attention and double teams from opposing offenses and still causes havoc in the backfield.

Notable slides

Oregon QB Dante Moore, +850

Moore was seen as a trendy pick to go No. 1 overall as well as win the Heisman Trophy after Oregon's hot start, but he had a rough game against Indiana in the Ducks' first loss of the year and first home loss since 2022. Moore passed for 186 yards and threw two interceptions and led Oregon to just one touchdown drive on offense. Moore looked banged up as Indiana was the first team to really hit him this year, sacking the Ducks star five times. He's now +850 after being +470 last week.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, +1900

Nussmeier and the Tigers won on Saturday, but that didn't stop the veteran quarterback's odds from sliding. LSU kicked off the season with a win over Clemson that had people believing the Tigers were for real. But LSU and Nussmeier have looked more good than the part of a College Football Playoff contender in 2025. Nussmeier passed for over 4,000 yards last year but will need a miracle to eclipse that mark in 2025, and he tossed two picks in Saturday's win over South Carolina.

Off our list

Allar made a bold decision to return to Penn State in 2025 and spurn the NFL Draft for at least one more year, and that gamble has not paid off. The Nittany Lions lost to Oregon before dropping a stunning result to UCLA. Penn State then lost to Northwestern this past weekend, and the Nittany Lions lost Allar for the year as he suffered a season-ending leg injury on a scramble. Allar's odds to go first overall had dipped dramatically over the year due to poor play, and after being +4000 to go first overall last week, he doesn't appear on the odds board at FanDuel this week. Allar is a senior and has likely played his last collegiate game barring an unexpected eligibility decision in his favor.

The Sun Devils were without Leavitt this weekend due to an undisclosed injury, and they lost 42-10 at Utah Saturday night. Leavitt was key in ASU's Big 12 title and CFP run a year ago, but his passing yards per game and per attempt are down from last season, though his rushing numbers have seen an uptick. Hopefully, Leavitt is able to return for the Sun Devils' game next week against undefeated Texas Tech, which looks like the cream of the crop in the Big 12 right now.