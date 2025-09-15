The 2025 college football season is now three weeks old and while conference action hasn't kicked off in full swing quite yet, we have seen the top players in action already. It's also never too early to look ahead to the NFL Draft, which takes place in April. The top names in college football aren't just looking to lead their teams to victory and a potential College Football Playoff title, but they're hoping to improve their draft stock ahead of going pro. With all that in mind, we're looking at NFL Draft odds for the No. 1 overall pick, which bettors can place futures bets on at top sportsbooks.

Quarterbacks dominate these conversations every year, as typically the team with the top pick in the draft is in need of an upgrade under center. Right now, the eight players with the shortest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to go No. 1 overall are all quarterbacks.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft

Current No. 1 overall pick odds at FanDuel (as of Monday, Sept. 15):

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, +300

It hasn't been the most glamorous start to the year for LSU's Nussmeier on the heels of a 4,000-yard campaign a year ago, but he has the Tigers at 3-0 after big wins over Clemson and Florida. He has 689 passing yards with three touchdowns to two picks right now on 65.1% passing. Nussmeier has NFL connections as his father is New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, and the Saints are expected to be among the worst in the NFL this season.

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, +470

Sellers' odds dipped slightly from +500 to +470, even though his Gamecocks lost and Sellers was knocked out due to injury. Sellers completed six passes for 94 yards while throwing an interception before he left Saturday's 31-7 loss to Vanderbilt in the first half.

Penn State QB Drew Allar, +700

Allar really hasn't been tested yet this year with Penn State more than managing its first three games of the year, but his odds got a bit longer after Saturday as he completed just 16-of-29 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a blowout 52-6 win over Villanova. Allar and Co. are off next week before opening Big Ten play on Sept. 27 against Oregon in Happy Valley.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, +1100

It's been a season to forget for both Clemson and its quarterback. The Tigers are 1-2 after losing to LSU in Week 1, surviving a scare to Troy in Week 2 and losing to Georgia Tech on Saturday. Klubnik was stellar in Clemson's CFP run last year, but the veteran quarterback has completed just 59% of his passes for 633 yards with three to three interceptions in three games so far. Last week, he was +750 to go No. 1 overall.

Oklahoma QB John Mateer, +1100

The Sooners appear to have struck gold in the transfer portal with Mateer, who followed his offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle from Washington State to Oklahoma. So far so good for the Sooners and their new quarterback as they're 3-0, including a big win over Michigan. Mateer has 944 passing yards and five touchdowns along with three picks through the air and 161 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. The Sooners have a ranked clash with Auburn at home next weekend. Mateer was +1700 to go No. 1 after last weekend.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, +1100

There's a case to be made that the best quarterback in the nation right now is in Bloomington. Mendoza, formerly of Cal, is off to a torrid start for the Hoosiers with 708 yards and a nation-leading nine touchdown passes while not throwing an interception yet. Indiana had a relatively easy schedule last year as it surprised many and made the CFP, but that's not the case this year as the Hoosiers face Illinois, Iowa and Oregon over the next three weeks. We're going to learn a lot about just how good Mendoza and Indiana truly are. Mendoza was +1700 last weekend to go first overall.

Miami QB Carson Beck, +1200

Beck's gotten off to a great start in his new digs, and he's seen his odds dip week to week, going from +1700 last week to +1200 after Miami's big win over South Florida. The former Georgia star is completing nearly 80% of his passes through Week 3 along with seven touchdowns to two interceptions, and two of Miami's three wins have come against ranked opponents in USF and Notre Dame.

Texas QB Arch Manning, +1550

Fair or not, Manning was always going to be the most scrutinized draft-eligible player in college football. The grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli may be in Year 3 of his college career, but it's his first full year as a starter after making two starts last season. It's been a tough go for the newest Manning quarterback, who has completed just 55% of his passes for 579 yards with three picks. He has nine total touchdowns, though, with six through the air and three on the ground, and his No. 1 overall pick odds dropped from +850 last week to +1500 this week.

Manning and the Longhorns were out of sync this weekend, with Manning completing just 11-of-25 passes (44%) for 114 yards and one touchdown to one pick against UTEP, eliciting boos from the Longhorns faithful. Manning and Co. have one more tune-up game against Sam Houston State next weekend before opening SEC play against Florida later this month.