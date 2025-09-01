College football officially got into the swing of things starting Thursday with a loaded Week 1 slate, which means we saw all the different star players the game has to offer, and one of the top players in the nation will wind up being the No. 1 overall pick in next April's NFL Draft. Texas quarterback Arch Manning entered the week as the favorite, but his disappointing showing against Ohio State has knocked him off the perch.

So who's currently the favorite to go first overall at top sportsbooks? Here's the latest look at the No. 1 overall pick odds for the 2026 NFL Draft, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as a quick look at how some of the more notable names opened their 2025 seasons.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft

Current No. 1 overall pick odds at DraftKings:

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, +350

There were two top 10 matchups on Saturday, with the later game being LSU visiting Clemson. Nussmeier, the son of New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, passed for more than 4,000 yards last year and entered 2025 with high expectations after he spurned the NFL Draft for one more collegiate season. So far, so good for Nussmeier, who passed for 230 yards and a touchdown -- and had another would-be touchdown overturned in a questionable call -- against a tough Clemson defense that's loaded with future early-round selections. Nussmeier led LSU to a 17-10 win in what's arguably the biggest win in Brian Kelly's four years at the helm.

Penn State QB Drew Allar, +350

Nussmeier wasn't the only notable quarterback to hold off on going pro, with Allar doing the same for Penn State. Allar's first game wasn't as hyped as Nussmeier's, as the Nittany Lions dismantled Nevada 46-11 with Allar completing 22 of 26 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, and he also picked up 20 yards on the ground. Penn State returns nearly every key player from last year's College Football Playoff team, so Allar should have plenty of chances to stay in the spotlight this year. He has massive size at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds to go along with huge arm, so it's not too much of a surprise he's tied for the shortest No. 1 pick odds right now.

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, +400

One of the most dynamic dual-threat players in the country a year ago, South Carolina's Sellers is in the spotlight this year as both a Heisman contender and a contender to go first overall come April. Sellers shined for the Gamecocks last year with better than 3,200 all-purpose yards and 25 total touchdowns, and he was a key part in South Carolina's Week 1 win over Virginia Tech, passing for 209 yards and a touchdown while rushing for an additional 24 yards and a score.

Texas QB Arch Manning, +700

The newest Manning quarterback opened the year as the Heisman favorite despite just two career starts under his belt, and he looked like a young quarterback making just his third career start in Texas' 14-7 loss to Ohio State. Manning completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown to one interception, missing on some critical throws and coming up short on a "tush push" attempt in the first half. It didn't look like Manning had Steve Sarkisian's full confidence with how he called plays, and Manning missed some passes when Texas was threatening late in the game. Manning's odds to go No. 1 went from +650 Saturday morning to +700 on Monday.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, +800

While Nussmeier led his team to victory on Saturday, the losing quarterback on the other side was Klubnik, another signal-caller who entered 2025 with massive expectations after posting 36 touchdowns and leading Clemson to the CFP last year. Klubnik never really got going against LSU's revamped defense, completing 50% of his passes (19 of 38) for 230 yards and failing to find the end zone through the air while throwing an interception. One game, especially against a good LSU team, won't crater his draft stock, so expect this number to get smaller as the season progresses.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, +1200

The Sun Devils made a lot of noise in their first Big 12 season, winning the conference under second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham thanks in large part to a bruising rushing attack by Cam Skattebo. Skattebo's success overshadowed the year Leavitt had at quarterback, however, as he passed for just under 3,000 yards with 24 touchdowns while also rushing for over 400 yards. Leavitt is an intriguing name to watch in Heisman and No. 1 pick odds due to his dual-threat ability, which he put on display on Saturday when ASU beat Northern Arizona 38-19. Leavitt completed 25 of 39 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 73 yards and two scores.

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, +2500

The last time a safety went No. 1 overall was Gary Glick way back in 1956, and he was also a kicker. How times have changed. Downs certainly has the skill and pedigree to be the top player in this draft, though, as he's already a dynamic two-time All-American who erases opposing teams' deep passing attacks. Downs and the rest of OSU's defense did just that against Texas, holding the Longhorns to under 200 passing yards along with just seven total points and few explosive plays. Downs sits at +2500 at DraftKings to go No. 1 overall, tied for the shortest odds among all defensive players.