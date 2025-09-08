We're now two weeks into the 2025 college football season, and it's never too early to look ahead to the NFL Draft, right? The stars we see on Saturday will be the names we see and hear called in April's draft, and bettors can place futures bets on who the No. 1 overall pick will be in 2026.

Quarterbacks naturally dominate these conversations and that's the case this year with guys like Arch Manning of Texas and Garrett Nussmeier of LSU among the top names in consideration to go No. 1 overall. Are either of those two the favorite to be the first pick at top sportsbooks? Here, we dive into the latest No. 1 overall pick odds for the 2026 NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook, with a breakdown of how some of those big names have performed through Week 2 of the college football season.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft

Current No. 1 overall pick odds at FanDuel:

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, +300

The early favorite at FanDuel is the star quarterback at LSU, who could join Joe Burrow as LSU quarterbacks to go No. 1 overall. Nussmeier, who has NFL ties with his dad Doug serving as offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints, has led the Tigers to a 2-0 start this year after a road win at Clemson and then beating Louisiana Tech in Week 2. He threw for over 4,000 yards last year and has 469 yards and two touchdowns to one pick so far this year.

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers, +500

While Nussmeier is a more traditional dropback passer, Sellers is a dynamic two-way talent who can beat you with his arm or legs. After recording over 3,200 all-purpose yards last year for the Gamecocks, Sellers has South Carolina out to a 2-0 start, but he has just 337 total passing yards between those two wins along with 48 rushing yards.

Penn State QB Drew Allar, +600

Many thought Allar would go pro after leading Penn State to the College Football Playoff last year, especially as the 2025 NFL Draft was a relatively week quarterback class. Instead, Allar is back for the Nittany Lions as they look to emerge as a true title contender. Penn State is 2-0 after wins over Nevada and FIU, and the Nittany Lions had a rather slow start in Week 2 before cruising to victory late. Allar has 417 passing yards and three touchdowns on the year so far.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, +750

It's been a slow start for Klubnik after throwing for 36 touchdowns in 2024. He completed just 50% of his passes and threw a pick in a Week 1 loss to LSU, and he and Clemson did not look in sync against Troy in what wound up being a 27-16 victory in which Klubnik passed for under 200 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Texas QB Arch Manning, +850

No player in all of college football will be under the microscope more than Manning, who was the top recruit in his high school class and, of course, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie. Manning's first start of the year was a clunker in a 14-7 loss at Ohio State, where he had just 170 yards along with one touchdown and one interception. Manning threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in a win over San Jose State, but the young quarterback also threw an interception against the Spartans. Texas is now 1-1 after a 38-7 win in Week 2.

Miami QB Carson Beck, +1700

Beck had some first-round buzz at times last year as the star quarterback for Georgia, but he was up and down overall and wound up leaving via the transfer portal for Miami, which produced 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, another transfer star. So far, so good for Beck, who has the Hurricanes out to a 2-0 start, including a big win over Notre Dame in Week 1. Beck has 472 yards and four touchdowns to no interceptions across the first two weeks of the year, and he completed over 90% of his passes in Week 2 with 267 yards and a pair of scores in a blowout 45-3 win over Bethune-Cookman.

Oklahoma QB John Mateer, +1700

The biggest game of Week 2 saw Oklahoma take down Michigan at home 24-13 in a ranked vs. ranked matchup. The Sooners are looking to rebound in 2025 after a few down years under head coach Brent Venables, and the team went to the transfer portal for its newest quarterback in Mateer, who followed his offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle from Washington State. Mateer passed for 270 yards along with one touchdown and one interception against the Wolverines, and he has four passing scores and two picks through two weeks so far. Mateer is also a fearless runner, and he added 74 yards and two scores on the ground against Michigan in Week 2.