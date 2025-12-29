Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza remains the clear frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as the 2025 NFL season moves into Week 18. However, Mendoza's Hoosiers will face Ty Simpson's Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round, and that game result could impact how oddsmakers view both quarterbacks. For most of the college season, Mendoza and Simpson were going back and forth as the top passer in the class. Miami also advanced in the playoff and will take on Ohio State, which pits Rueben Bain Jr. and Arvell Reese against each other as two of the top defensive players in the class.

The Las Vegas Raiders have the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick and they need a change at quarterback, which means Mendoza and Moore are likely to remain atop the odds board as long as Las Vegas ensures the top selection. The New York Giants, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans are also in the mix for the top selection, but only the Jets and Cardinals could be looking to make a switch at quarterback.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at DraftKings.

No. 1 pick odds for 2026 NFL Draft (via DraftKings)

Moore has been behind Mendoza and Simpson for most of the season in the quarterback rankings, but the Oregon passer rose late with Alabama slipping a bit. Moore had a huge game against James Madison with 313 yards and four touchdowns, but did also throw two interceptions. He's got a stiff test in the quarterfinal round against a strong Texas Tech defense. If Moore can solve the Red Raiders and send the Ducks to the semifinal round, he should see a boost in this market.